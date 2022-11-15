Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

A local favorite restaurant is set to close. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

All good things must come to an end. Sadly, this also means a good restaurant. Every once in a while there is a diamond in the rough that manages to discover the fountain of restaurant youth and survive forever, but more often than not, even the joints that are most loved will fall on hard times and, eventually, be forced to close. The industry is volatile like that. All it takes is one bad year, or even a bad quarter, to tank a prominent establishment. Sadly, a local restaurant that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade, is closing up shop for good.

Ahwatukee sits at the southern edge of the greater Phoenix metro area (and it technically has a Phoenix address). While the community has grown over the years, it still doesn’t have the same kind of restaurant representation as other cities within the Valley. So when a long-time city tenant closes down, it makes a lasting impact on the surrounding community. Pomegranate Cafe has been in business since 2010. It did dabble for a short time in central Phoenix with a satellite location, but that location never caught on and closed about a year later. Despite that quick turnaround, the original remained stronger than ever. However, ownership recently made the announcement that it would be pulling the plug and looking for the next possible adventure.

According to The Pomegranate Cafe’s Facebook page, the local vegan and vegetarian restaurant announced, “It is with great sadness and gratitude that we announce the closing of Pomegranate Cafe.” The post went on to thank the community, coworkers, and the countless support the restaurant received over the years.

The Facebook post instantly received instant feedback from the community. In less than a day the post received nearly 500 likes and almost 200 comments. Many individuals and fans of the cafe enquired as to when the final day of the restaurant would be. As of this writing, The Pomegranate Cafe will do its best to continue serving what it has until the end of the day Thursday, November 17, although, for anyone who has a craving for something specific on the menu, it is recommended to go as quickly as possible.

The staff, despite receiving the difficult news, all decided to continue showing up for work. In fact, it was the staff that pushed management to remain open as long as possible, to serve the community to the best of their abilities. They demonstrated the strong bond formed between all employees as well as mother and daughter owners Marlene and Cassie Tolman.

For anyone that wants to say goodbye and have one last meal, the cafe is located at 4025 East Chandler Blvd (#28).