Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed

Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill first opened in Chandler back in 2018. It made the migration down from Utah and opened up shop in hopes of giving the greater Phoenix area a healthier Mexican food option. However, the restaurant suddenly closed, with no reasoning given to the general public. The lack of information regarding its closure is not surprising though. Many chain restaurants will shut down shop with little to no word as to what led to its downfall. This is mostly due to there being no local-specific social media presence or independent website. It is all handled by a corporate entity, which cuts away a significant potential connection between the chain and the local public it serves (perhaps this itself has some connection to why it has shut down).

Despite the closure, Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill had previously been included in Restaurant Business Online’s list of the “Future 50” restaurant chains in the United States. It has made some impressive moves since its inception back in 2003 when the very first location opened in Layton, Utah (although it went by the name Bajio Mexican Grill at the time). What helped differentiate Costa Vida from other Mexican chain restaurants was the fact each location made just about its entire menu on-site and from scratch. This included guacamole as well as tortillas. Eventually, Abundant Brands (owner of Subway), merged with the brand and renamed it Costa Vida.

Even though the Chandler location has shut down, there are several other locations found in metro Phoenix for those who have enjoyed the fast-casual style and food offerings found at Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill. Other locations in Gilbert and Mesa are still open and serving customers, so feel free to stop by one of those locations at your convenience.