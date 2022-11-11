Phoenix, AZ

Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wO5pr_0j7XhgtM00
A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month. 

About a month ago, Ay, Chabela, located at 719 East Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix, opened its doors to the public. The Mexican seafood restaurant, which originally started as the popular Chubasco Tacos food stand before shifting into a permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant, was hoping to double down on its popularity and grow into something far larger. Instead, owners Nick and Andrew Renteria, who are also brothers, called it quits a month in. 

In fact, the restaurant didn’t even make it a month. Ay, Chabela had a soft opening a few weeks earlier, and the grand opening was supposed to be on Sunday, November 13. Instead, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post, November 13 will be the grand closing.

No details were given as to why the closure came so suddenly. Restaurant owners are routinely told they will likely not turn an actual profit for the first several years, so it is necessary to financially plan accordingly. There is no indication as to if money simply fizzled out during the initial month, if the operational costs of moving from a food truck into a physical location were greater than expected, or if there was another, uncontrolled variable at play (it can also prove difficult to open a business with family or friends, and many experts suggest to avoid doing so). Because the brothers gave no information as to the cause, locals, fans of the food truck, and those interested in the restaurant’s opening can only speculate. 

The brothers did say, in their Facebook post, “There’s really not much to say other than we gave it our best shot. Nick and I will be taking a much-needed break from business and focusing on our overall health and wellness.” The post continued later to tell followers they were very appreciative of all the support the restaurant, as well as the food stand, received. 

