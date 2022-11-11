Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control. Mikael Seegen/Unsplash

Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.

During an October 27 standard frequency inspection of Kogi Korean BBQ, located at 4951 East Grant Road (Suite 115) here in Tucson, the health inspection turned up a total of 23 violations, 13 of which are priority violations. Violations were severe and spread across a number of areas of the restaurant, one of which put the very health of both customers and employees at serious risk.

Within the restaurant, chlorine sanitizer is used. While there are other sanitation options, the restaurant used one with a concentration of 200 PPM (which means parts per million). This level of chlorine is up to four times the effective, recommended level of 50. A level of 200 puts anyone coming into contact with the cleaning solution at serious risk of chemical poisoning. The restaurant was given 10 days to fix the problem.

This wasn’t the only chemical and poison problem found within the restaurant. The health inspector found store-bought bug and pesticide products inside the restaurant. These are designed for use in the home, and when it comes to use within a restaurant, only certified pesticide professionals are able to apply a specially designed product within a restaurant, otherwise, there is a risk of serious contamination.

In other areas of the restaurant, mold was found growing along the ceiling and around the ventilation areas of the walk-in-cooler. There was also mold found within the ice machine.

Beyond poison and mold, the restaurant was hit with numerous citations for violating hand washing protocols, as the employees were using a sink that did not have hot water, they did not use soap while washing their hands, and they would rub their faces prior to scooping out rice and other items. Also, old wooden spoons that were beginning to splinter were used for scooping and other food preparation, which runs the risk of splitting bits of wood into the food.

Other violations included not heating or cooling food correctly, and there was even a cucumber container with stones inside of it sitting in the prep area. The restaurant was given 10 days to fix most of the issues in question.