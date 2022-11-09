It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New Restaurant

Burgers and fries are both on the menu. Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash

Breakfast food is life. At least that’s the case for some people. If you could eat a bowl of cereal for dinner, a bagel as an anytime snack, and pancakes as an after-bar pick-me-up, you obviously fall into this category. And even if you don’t, if you enjoy a quality omelet then you are sure to appreciate a brand-new restaurant that has made its way to Scottsdale. Specializing in all things breakfast and lunch, it might just be your new go-to spot for everything from burgers to omelets.

Culinary Gangster is all about bringing incredible breakfast and lunch items and transforming them into an Instagram-worthy, finger-food extravaganza. Whether you’re craving a chicken Caesar gyro, a packed-with-goodies salad, or a breakfast burrito worthy of telling your best friends about, Culinary Gangster has you covered. The brand new joint just opened at 14891 North Northsight Blvd (Suite 135) in Scottsdale and it’s ready to not only serve you breakfast and lunch but provide you with an answer to your next catering question.

The breakfast all-day menu has all kinds of goodies to choose from. If you’re craving your protein for a morning workout or to help you get through until lunch, there is the Power Protein Wrap (made with 8, yes 8, scrambled eggs, sliced turkey, peppers, onions, tomatoes, reduced fat cheddar cheese, and wrapped up in a tomato basil tortilla), the Body Sculptor Wrap (3 scrambled eggs, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, reduced fat cheddar cheese, and wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla), and a protein bowl, which is 3 scrambled eggs, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted cherry tomatoes, sauteed spinach, red onions, avocado, and feta.

Or perhaps you don’t care about the protein and just want something delicious. There is the BYOB Omelet, which lets you pick out your own bread to pair, the Gyros Omelet, and the cheese omelet. Hungry for a salad or wrap instead? Try sinking your teeth into a Southwest (grilled BBQ chicken, iceberg lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, tomatoes, scallions, Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla strips, and Gangster Ranch dressing), Tuna Cobb, Greek, Raspberry Spinach, and the Gangster (spinach, quinoa, roasted tomatoes, avocado, black beans, roasted bell peppers, dried sweet corn, toasted pepitas, cilantro, goat cheese, lime vinaigrette dressing, and optional grilled chicken). You’ll also find sandwiches, burgers, and some delicious fries, like gyro fries, Sriracha cheese fries, and Gangster fries (bacon, hot Gangster spice blend, cheddar cheese sauce, and Gangster Ranch).

If you’re interested in testing out the new restaurant’s menu, Culinary Gangster is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 AM until 3 PM. It is closed on Sunday.