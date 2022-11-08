Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETA

Hungry for vegan food? This local restaurant specializes in it. José Ignacio Pompé/Unsplash

The meatless meat revolution has been a thing for decades, but recently it exploded in popularity, with numerous new brands selling imitation meats that, according to some, rival, or at least come close, to the actual taste, texture, and consistency of actual meat. There have been vast improvements to the “veggie” burger options served at restaurants a decade ago, and producers are continually looking for ways to replicate meat without harming animals. And that is exactly why PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has created its own food awards, in order to recognize restaurants around the country that specialize in non-meat products. It just so happens one Tucson restaurant has been recognized as one of the best vegan options around.

Lovin’ Spoonfuls has been a restaurant staple in Tucson since it opened back in 2005. Owners wanted to give the community a vegan, plant-based alternative to the wide variety of meat offerings found throughout the city. The restaurant was then purchased by May Gilley, an employee of the establishment, in 2017. 100% of the menu is plant-based, and while meat is not on the menu, there are plenty of meat-substitute options. Some of the meatless “meat” options include chicken nuggets (served with vegan honey mustard, BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch, or sweet and sour), sesame chicken salad, a fried chicken dinner, a variety of burgers, plus a grilled chicken club, Philly cheesesteak, and a Nut Loaf roast beef. It is this Nut Loaf that has been recognized by PETA as the best Vegan Roast Beef in all of the United States.

In a press release published on November 8, 2022, PETA announced Lovin’ Spoonfuls received its Vegan Roast Beef Award with its Nut Loaf, which is served with garlic mashed potatoes and drizzled in a mushroom gravy.

PETA announced a grand total of 10 award winners, many of which are spread around the country, although Green New American Vegetarian in Phoenix did take home an award as well. Every one of the awards is specifically tailored for the Thanksgiving holiday season, in order to help promote local restaurants offering meatless alternatives for those who prefer to go vegan (or, at the very least, vegetarian), during the annual feast.

For anyone interested in additional information on PETA’s Celebrate ThanksVegan information, check out the organization’s free meal guide. And for those who want to check out Lovin’ Spoonfuls, it is located at 2990 North Campbell Avenue (Suite 120) and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 AM until 9 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 3 PM. It is closed on Wednesday.