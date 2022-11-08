Tucson, AZ

Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETA

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpzKZ_0j3cGuWo00
Hungry for vegan food? This local restaurant specializes in it.José Ignacio Pompé/Unsplash

The meatless meat revolution has been a thing for decades, but recently it exploded in popularity, with numerous new brands selling imitation meats that, according to some, rival, or at least come close, to the actual taste, texture, and consistency of actual meat. There have been vast improvements to the “veggie” burger options served at restaurants a decade ago, and producers are continually looking for ways to replicate meat without harming animals. And that is exactly why PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has created its own food awards, in order to recognize restaurants around the country that specialize in non-meat products. It just so happens one Tucson restaurant has been recognized as one of the best vegan options around. 

Lovin’ Spoonfuls has been a restaurant staple in Tucson since it opened back in 2005. Owners wanted to give the community a vegan, plant-based alternative to the wide variety of meat offerings found throughout the city. The restaurant was then purchased by May Gilley, an employee of the establishment, in 2017. 100% of the menu is plant-based, and while meat is not on the menu, there are plenty of meat-substitute options. Some of the meatless “meat” options include chicken nuggets (served with vegan honey mustard, BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch, or sweet and sour), sesame chicken salad, a fried chicken dinner, a variety of burgers, plus a grilled chicken club, Philly cheesesteak, and a Nut Loaf roast beef. It is this Nut Loaf that has been recognized by PETA as the best Vegan Roast Beef in all of the United States. 

In a press release published on November 8, 2022, PETA announced Lovin’ Spoonfuls received its Vegan Roast Beef Award with its Nut Loaf, which is served with garlic mashed potatoes and drizzled in a mushroom gravy. 

PETA announced a grand total of 10 award winners, many of which are spread around the country, although Green New American Vegetarian in Phoenix did take home an award as well. Every one of the awards is specifically tailored for the Thanksgiving holiday season, in order to help promote local restaurants offering meatless alternatives for those who prefer to go vegan (or, at the very least, vegetarian), during the annual feast. 

For anyone interested in additional information on PETA’s Celebrate ThanksVegan information, check out the organization’s free meal guide. And for those who want to check out Lovin’ Spoonfuls, it is located at 2990 North Campbell Avenue (Suite 120) and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 AM until 9 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 3 PM. It is closed on Wednesday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vegan food# PETA# award winner# restaurant# Thanksgiving dinner

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
17551 followers

More from Greyson F

Phoenix, AZ

Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening

A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month.

Read full story
18 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.

Read full story
5 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.

Read full story
21 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New Restaurant

Burgers and fries are both on the menu.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Breakfast food is life. At least that’s the case for some people. If you could eat a bowl of cereal for dinner, a bagel as an anytime snack, and pancakes as an after-bar pick-me-up, you obviously fall into this category. And even if you don’t, if you enjoy a quality omelet then you are sure to appreciate a brand-new restaurant that has made its way to Scottsdale. Specializing in all things breakfast and lunch, it might just be your new go-to spot for everything from burgers to omelets.

Read full story
Tempe, AZ

Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell Employees

A popular restaurant closed without telling employees until they were leaving.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For anyone who loves a good sandwich, it’s almost impossible to beat the classic New York-style deli. When heaping mounds of cured meat are topped on top of expertly baked bread, and just enough sauces and toppings are tossed in, it truly is a meal made in heaven. Sure, there are plenty of other sub-sandwich shops and basic toasted BLTs served in dozens of restaurants around town, but when it comes to mountains of fresh ingredients, it’s tough to pass up a New York-style sandwich. The problem is, in metro Phoenix, one of the once popular locations is closing down for good.

Read full story
53 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close

Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town

Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.

Read full story
5 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.

Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second Location

Rolled up tacos are being served up hot and fresh.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. For anyone who has ever had an instant food craving that the basic restaurant fare is unable to satisfy, there’s nothing like the mouth-watering crunch of a taquito. The rolled-up deliciousness is part Taki, part taco, and all satisfying. And while there are plenty of restaurants around Tucson serving up various forms of tacos, and it’s possible to pick up Takis in nearly any convenience store, you’ll need to do a bit of extra searching if you want anything more than the frozen food taquitos. That is unless you visit a local favorite that is opening a new location right here in the Old Pueblo.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves In

A new Indian restaurant is now open and serving you.charlesdeluvio/Unsplash. If you’re someone always looking to try something new in the culinary spectrum, there’s good news, because a new Indian restaurant has opened its doors in Phoenix. Replacing a failed restaurant in its own right, the new Indian offering will make it that much easier for food lovers to try something beyond the traditional American and Mexican options scattered throughout the Valley.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening Soon

Your sub sandwich order is ready!Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like a tasty, expertly made sandwich? There’s something so satisfying when the perfect ingredients come together. Whether you’re a fill-it-to-the-top meat lover or you prefer a veggie sandwich with oil and vinegar, there’s something for everyone. It’s one of the great unifying foods here in the country. Because no matter where you come from, no matter your background, and no matter your beliefs, there’s a sandwich out there capable of satisfying even the greatest of hunger. And now, a new sub-sandwich shop is making its way to Tucson.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers

A local restaurant failed every food temperature check.Vadim Babenko/Unsplash. The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.

Read full story
14 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on Airbnb

It's about to get a lot harder renting out properties on AirbnbTingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash. Airbnb had itself a moment. The short-term rental service exploded onto the scene several years ago, giving vacationers an alternative to staying in hotels. The service, which was the brainchild of two San Francisco roommates who wanted to make a few extra dollars renting out a spare room, eventually took on a life of its own, and while it has provided travelers with some additional flexibility, it has had a negative impact on housing communities around the country. Specifically, it made it possible for individuals to gobble up properties and turn them into short-term rentals, which in turn artificially inflated both housing and rental costs. But now, the city of Scottsdale is looking to put an end to this.

Read full story
6 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy eating some tasty fried tacos.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. Who’s hungry for tacos? With autumn in full swing, college and professional football entering mid-season form, and kids of all ages back in school, sometimes there’s nothing better than a quick taco for game days or school nights. Few cities in the country are equipped to satisfy all of those taco cravings like metro Phoenix. With hundreds of Mexican and taco options spread throughout the Valley, there’s always a new restaurant to try out. And that number is only growing, as a new specialty taco joint has opened.

Read full story
10 comments
Tucson, AZ

Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday Spirit

It's time to enjoy the holiday season coffee flavors.Photo Provided By Black Rock Coffee PR. Coffee experiences a moment when the weather changes. For some, there’s nothing like a straight black cup of coffee, even though when they ask for black coffee the barista asks if they want cream or sugar with it. And yet, for others, it is that added dairy and sweetener that makes the cup of Joe that much more delicious. The added calories provide added energy that goes right along with the caffeine. And when the weather goes from summer to fall and then into winter, these beverages take on a life of their own. For lovers of elaborate caffeinated beverages here in Tucson, one local coffee shop is pulling out all the stops.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited Time

Come grab yourself a limited time burger.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For millions of adults around the world, while it is still necessary to wake up early, go to work, drive children to school, and conduct all the other requirements of an adult, there’s still something inside of them that holds onto their childhood. Sometimes this is something as easy and simple as cartoons. Cartoons remind them of waking up on Saturday morning, knowing there would be no school and hours of entertainment made just for them. While growing up has brought new responsibilities, it also means it’s possible to enjoy their cartoons however they wish, including in a burger-themed pop-up in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Your Grocery Bill Is About To Skyrocket

The cost of groceries is going to skyrocket.Alexander Mils/Unsplash. If it’s not inflation it’s something else. At least that’s what it feels like when picking up groceries or heading out to a local restaurant here in Tucson. Food prices have been inching up ever since the COVID pandemic, as lines of transportation were dramatically reduced, and imports from Mexico were bottlenecked. And while produce from Mexico is once again making its way into southern Arizona as well as the rest of the United States, there is now another problem brewing that, if you haven’t felt the impact yet, you will: a lettuce shortage.

Read full story
534 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now Open

A new Cuban-inspired restaurant is now open.Laurentiu Morariu/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might be the king of Mexican food, but when it comes to other Latin American cuisines, it often comes up short. This isn’t necessarily of its own doing, as Arizona is very much out of the way for immigrants moving north from South America, and the Caribbean. However, for food lovers who are looking to expand their culinary palette, or who simply are missing some of their favorite foods from previous vacations (or when visiting other places in the United States with more Latin food options, such as New York or Miami), a new restaurant is opening in downtown Phoenix to help satisfy these cravings.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day Only

Hello Kitty is stopping by town for one day only.Jiaqi Zhang/Unsplash. Some forms of pop culture have a way of sticking around for longer than anyone would have believed upon their release. Certain trends have the ability to transcend time, carving out a niche that can never be taken away. And this pop culture comes in many forms. It’s not just classic movies or timeless music albums. Sometimes it’s something as simple as toys. Children fall in love with a particular kind of toy and carry the lasting memories of their love for the toys throughout the rest of their lives. Retailers have learned over the years to never discount the idea of an adult’s connection with their childhood and the desire to relieve some of those past glory days. It’s why brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Transformers continue to exist to this date. And now, one pop culture legend is making its way to Tucson in the form of a pop-up cafe.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy