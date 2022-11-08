Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell Employees

A popular restaurant closed without telling employees until they were leaving. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

For anyone who loves a good sandwich, it’s almost impossible to beat the classic New York-style deli. When heaping mounds of cured meat are topped on top of expertly baked bread, and just enough sauces and toppings are tossed in, it truly is a meal made in heaven. Sure, there are plenty of other sub-sandwich shops and basic toasted BLTs served in dozens of restaurants around town, but when it comes to mountains of fresh ingredients, it’s tough to pass up a New York-style sandwich. The problem is, in metro Phoenix, one of the once popular locations is closing down for good.

Chompies has been a mainstay in the greater Phoenix area since 1979 when it opened its original location in Phoenix. Eventually, a second location was opened in order to satisfy the cravings of college students in Tempe. This location has been around for 25 years and even appeared on the television program Man v. Food, when original host Adam Richman made his way to Tempe. On the show, Adam would stop by restaurants with specialty food challenges, which could range from eating heaps of food in a short period of time, or beyond spicy food without tapping out. Adam failed to polish off Chompies’ Ultimate Slider Challenge.

Sadly, there will no longer be any more food challenges at the Tempe location, and it will not make it to its next anniversary. Restaurants come and go for various reasons. Chompies in Tempe reached its end because its landlord hiked the building’s rent beyond what ownership was able to afford. And yet, Chompies held this information close to the vest. In fact, management held the information so close that they didn’t tell their staff the restaurant would be closing until the staff was walking out the door at the end of their shift.

Whether this was to prevent word from spreading about the closing of the Tempe location, or it was a last-minute decision, the employees were left in an incredibly rough spot, as not only did they lack any kind of forewarning to try and find a new place of employment, but they didn’t even have a job to go to the next day.

There are still four remaining Chompies restaurants located throughout the Valley for lovers of the New York-deli style sandwich. The restaurants are even hiring, although employees are still expected to give two-weeks notice when quitting.