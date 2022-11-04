Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon. Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash

The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is a franchise-based chicken sandwich restaurant based out of Texas. It limits the number of franchises per region and only sells individual location agreements per region in order to reduce the amount of self-competition Daddy’s Chicken Shack experiences. In late October of 2022, the brand announced it had recently signed its seventh new regional agreement of the year, which will help spread the restaurant further across the United States. Currently, one of the seven locations that have since been signed this year includes the greater Phoenix segment, with one currently in the works for Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale restaurant is currently under construction and, according to plans, the all-new Daddy’s Chicken Shack will open its doors to the public by the end of the year. While there is not an exact opening date, with less than 60 days left in the current calendar year, an announcement should be forthcoming.

One of the major selling points of Daddy’s Chicken Shack is the integration of technology into the restaurant. The chain officially launched back in 2018, and in the four years since it has taken a lead in technological advancements. This has included everything from improved front-end technology, such as in-store web technology, online ordering, enhanced app engagements (beyond the basic ordering principles), specific pick-up areas to improve the speed for which customers that placed online/app-based orders can grab their food, as well as a number of other improvements.

The Scottsdale location that is currently under construction is located at 11107 North Scottsdale Road. Hours of operation are location-based, so this information will be released in the coming weeks. The menu includes the Spicy Daddy Sandwich, which is a spicy buttermilk fried chicken, topped with Napa slaw, ginger mayo, sambal, cilantro, and presented within a brioche bun. For the chicken and waffles fan, there is the Waffle Daddy Sandwich, which is the signature fried chicken served in a funnel-cake waffle bun (and slathered in maple syrup). The All American Daddy Sandwich is the signature fried chicken sandwich with Napa slaw, house-made ranch, bacon, house-made pickles, remoulade sauce, and a brioche bun.