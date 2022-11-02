Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves In

A new Indian restaurant is now open and serving you. charlesdeluvio/Unsplash

If you’re someone always looking to try something new in the culinary spectrum, there’s good news, because a new Indian restaurant has opened its doors in Phoenix. Replacing a failed restaurant in its own right, the new Indian offering will make it that much easier for food lovers to try something beyond the traditional American and Mexican options scattered throughout the Valley.

Raj & Rani’s Indian Kitchen quickly slipped into the place of the former Tasty Touch, which closed up shop without much fanfare. However, the new restaurant is looking to make a name for itself with a number of meat and vegetarian dishes. For the meat lovers out there, they will find menu items including Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Goat Curry, Lamb Curry, Lamb Korma, and Chicken Saag (just to name a few). As for the vegetarians who want to enjoy a healthy, heaping plate full of food, there is the Vegetable Masala, Palak Paneer (spinach cooked with tomato, masalas, caramelized onions, and Indian paneer), Dal Tadka (yellow lentil simmered in a lightly spiced butter, garlic, ginger, onion, tomatoes, and a hint of cream), and Aloo Gobi (potatoes and cauliflower sauteed with ginger, cumin, and turmeric).

There are a number of appetizers, including Chili Paneer, Gobi Manchurian, Chicken Pakoras, and Vegetable Samosa, plus a handful of Tandoori Specials like Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Garlic Chicken Kebab, and Tandoori Shrimp. Guests will even find a number of seafood dishes, like Fish Tikka Masala, Fish Curry, Shrimp Vindaloo, and Shrimp Goa Curry.

Raj & Rani’s Indian Kitchen is located at 4727 East Bell Road (#5) in Phoenix and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 AM until 9 PM. It is closed on Monday.

The restaurant does not yet have a website or a social media page (there are a number of different Raj/Rani restaurants in other states, so if searching for the restaurant make sure it is the Phoenix restaurant). However, guests are able to find the entire menu listed on its Yelp page as well as a number of food photos to help guide anyone interested in ordering food but not sure what everything is. Guests can also call in their orders if they are looking to pick something up on their way home from work or to any other occasion. Raj & Rani’s Indian Kitchen telephone number is 1-480-499-2737 and call-in orders are available throughout the duration of the day.