Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening Soon

Your sub sandwich order is ready! Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash

Who doesn’t like a tasty, expertly made sandwich? There’s something so satisfying when the perfect ingredients come together. Whether you’re a fill-it-to-the-top meat lover or you prefer a veggie sandwich with oil and vinegar, there’s something for everyone. It’s one of the great unifying foods here in the country. Because no matter where you come from, no matter your background, and no matter your beliefs, there’s a sandwich out there capable of satisfying even the greatest of hunger. And now, a new sub-sandwich shop is making its way to Tucson.

Delaware might not be the first state you think of when it comes to food, but that makes the new migration all the more special. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is coming to the Old Pueblo and it is bringing with it sandwich variations you’ve never even considered.

Located at 1830 East Broadway, there are all kinds of signature sandwiches on the menu that are absolutely worth the try, as anyone who has spent time in Delaware will tell you (and if you’ve visited metro Phoenix recently there are a few locations sprouting for our friends up north). Sure, you can order the Classic Cheese Steak (or the Chicken Cheese Steak), but why not give The Hot Bobbie a try? It’s Thanksgiving dinner served year-round. Packaged between its bun it is stuffed with slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and just enough mayo to ensure your sandwich is never dry. Or, if you’re a fan of the ultra-premium meat selection, at Capriotti's Sandwich Shop you will find the American Wagyu Slaw Be Jo (packed with American wagyu beef, provolone cheese, cole slaw, mayo, and Russian Dressing), or there is the American Wagyu Cheese Steak, which is the same as the Classic Cheese Steak but it instead features American Wagyu.

Sub-sandwiches are served in three sizes, so no matter your hunger level there is a size for you. The “Beloved” size comes in at eight inches, so for anyone who thinks six inches isn’t enough but a foot is too much, this is a great starting point. The “Always Right” size increases the size to 10 inches, and if you have the go-big-or-go-home mentality, why not try out the “Notorious” size, which is a solid 18 inches?

Want something for the kids? There is a Kid's Meal, which is a 5-inch sub, a small bag of chips, and a drink, and there is also the Kid's Grilled Cheese.

The new sub-sandwich restaurant is coming in January of next year.