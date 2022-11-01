Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers

A local restaurant failed every food temperature check. Vadim Babenko/Unsplash

The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.

During an inspection performed on October 20, New Delhi Palace Cuisine of India, located at 6751 East Broadway here in Tucson, was found to be in several serious violations. The first, and one of the most serious problems, was that the restaurant was in complete violation of preparation and cooking temperatures. Namely, yogurt was being made at room temperature, and the person in charge (PIC) had no awareness of what the correct temperature was supposed to be, nor were they able to make the necessary temperature changes within the restaurant when prompted. The restaurant was given two weeks to correct all temperature issues.

Because there is a delay in Pima County’s posting of health inspection reviews to their government website, customers have been eating potentially incorrectly heated and cooled food at New Delhi Palace Cuisine of India for almost the entirety of the two week grace period.

Other observed violations at the restaurant were employees washing their hands in the food prep sink when this sink must only be used to prepare food. Another major violation was chicken and lamb were partially cooked, then left to sit out (potentially for hours), until an order for the food was made, at which point the food would be fully cooked. However, partially cooked food cannot be left out at room temperature, as it is more susceptible to bacteria development. New Delhi Palace Cuisine of India failed nearly every temperature check, including improperly storing food items that need cooling. Half and half was stored at 72 degrees, Marsala sauce was stored at 62 degrees, and the reach-in refrigerator itself was only cooking foods down to 58 degrees. Many dairy-based products were left out at room temperature throughout the day, and many items stored within the fridge failed to have any kind of date on the labeling, making it impossible to know exactly the prep date.

Cross contamination was also an issue, as household items, such as jars of screws, were kept above food in the refrigerator. All violations will be reassessed on November 2.