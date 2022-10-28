Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday Spirit

It's time to enjoy the holiday season coffee flavors. Photo Provided By Black Rock Coffee PR

Coffee experiences a moment when the weather changes. For some, there’s nothing like a straight black cup of coffee, even though when they ask for black coffee the barista asks if they want cream or sugar with it. And yet, for others, it is that added dairy and sweetener that makes the cup of Joe that much more delicious. The added calories provide added energy that goes right along with the caffeine. And when the weather goes from summer to fall and then into winter, these beverages take on a life of their own. For lovers of elaborate caffeinated beverages here in Tucson, one local coffee shop is pulling out all the stops.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Portland, Oregon-based coffee shop that has moved into Tucson, as well as the rest of Arizona in the last few years, has just announced four brand new festive holiday drinks. Each one of these drinks should get coffee lovers in the holiday spirit. Or, at the very least, help them stay awake during extended business hours (and shorter daylight hours).

Peppermint Bark White Mocha is for coffee lovers who just can’t get enough of their peppermint candy canes during the holiday season. Sometimes walking around with a giant candy cane hanging out of one’s mouth isn’t always the best idea (especially when it ends up sharpening down to a candy-like shiv). This particular cup of coffee is especially popular during the holiday season, as it is made using espresso that is then mixed with a rich peppermint bark sauce and white chocolate. It is then topped off using whipped cream and colorful sprinkles.

For those who aren’t necessarily white chocolate fans, there is the Caramel Nog Latte. This is perfect for anyone who just can’t get enough eggnog and wishes they could drink it at other times during the day. This caffeinated treat is made using espresso, caramel, and eggnog. It’s all the holiday cheer mixed into a single cup.

Of course, the temperatures can still be on the warm side at times here in Tucson, but not to worry, as there is a cold brew offering for anyone who likes their coffee chilled. The Christmas Cookie Cold Brew is made using Black Rock Coffee Bar’s signature cold brew with added chocolate macadamia nut and topped off with sweet vanilla cold foam and sprinkles.

Lastly, for those out there who prefer their caffeine in energy drink form but would still prefer to enjoy the holiday season flavors, there is the Orange Marmalade FUELÒ. This signature drink takes the FUEL energy drink and adds a blend of orange, almond, and vanilla to give customers a taste of tasty holiday energy.