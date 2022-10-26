Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day Only

Hello Kitty is stopping by town for one day only. Jiaqi Zhang/Unsplash

Some forms of pop culture have a way of sticking around for longer than anyone would have believed upon their release. Certain trends have the ability to transcend time, carving out a niche that can never be taken away. And this pop culture comes in many forms. It’s not just classic movies or timeless music albums. Sometimes it’s something as simple as toys. Children fall in love with a particular kind of toy and carry the lasting memories of their love for the toys throughout the rest of their lives. Retailers have learned over the years to never discount the idea of an adult’s connection with their childhood and the desire to relieve some of those past glory days. It’s why brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Transformers continue to exist to this date. And now, one pop culture legend is making its way to Tucson in the form of a pop-up cafe.

Hello Kitty has had a lasting impact on a generation, and this lasting impact has been passed off to a new generation. Hello Kitty is most commonly viewed as an expressionless white cat, holding its paw out as it waves, a pink bow clipped above an ear while it wears a simple outfit. The character itself has been around since 1974 when it made its debut in Japan. However, it wasn’t until the 1990s that it truly made it big, and by 2010, the Hello Kitty brand was worth an estimated $5 billion. This value doubled to $8 billion by 2014. The brand has had such an impact that UNICEF officially appointed the cartoon character as the children’s ambassador, and Japan now uses it as an ambassador of tourism.

For local fans of Hello Kitty, a traveling Hello Kitty Pop Up Cafe truck will be making a stop in town. The truck, which won’t be hard to miss as it’s a bright, pink truck, decorated in various Hello Kitty designs, will be hawking several limited edition products and food goodies while it is in town. This is a one-day event, as it will be pulling into the La Encantada shopping center on November 5 (near the restaurant circle), where it will remain from 10 AM until 7 PM. This will be a perfect photo opportunity and a chance to pick up some limited swag. The truck will also be making a stop in Glendale on November 12, for those who are unable to make it in Tucson.