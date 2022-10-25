New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now Open

Grab a fish taco at the new Mexican restaurant Amie Watson/Unsplash

For anyone that was worried about running out of Mexican restaurants to visit in metro Phoenix, don’t worry, they are still opening up. Of course, chances are, you weren’t actually worried about ever running out of taco joints, burrito stands, seafood shacks, or anything else that’s hawking takes on Mexican street food. There will always be a new offering to be had. Now, this also means the competition is stiff, which does help weed out some of the inferior products out there. So whether you’re hungry for some Mexican seafood tacos, or you just like trying out the new restaurant options in the Valley, don’t fret, because there is a brand new option that is open and ready for your business.

Ay, Chabela is a new Mexican seafood restaurant that will be bringing you all the fish tacos your stomach can handle. It’s also being run by two individuals who are familiar with the Phoenix food scene. Sam Olguin is the owner and operator of Killer Whale Sex Club, while Nick and Andrew Renteria own the various Chubasco Tacos stands scattered throughout the area. Together, they have decided to bring this new food venture to the heart of Phoenix. Just in case you still had some room for another taco in your belly.

These aren’t your standard fried-fish tacos though. While many Mexican restaurants around town have some kind of a fish taco option, it’s seafood to the max at Ay, Chabela. You’re going to find halibut and swordfish tacos, but you’ll also find other seafood variations, including grilled octopus (if you’ve never had grilled octopus, it’s worth giving it a shot). Plus, because it is a seafood joint, you’ll find a selection of Mexican ceviche for sale, which can be a nice alternative when you want some fresh seafood prepared just for you and don’t feel like involving a tortilla.

The menu will have some flexibility to it, especially as the restaurant finds its footing and discovers what locals enjoy, so don’t be surprised if you see some tweaks and additions to the seafood menu the further along Ay, Chabela moves.

Ay, Chabela is now open at 719 East Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix. The restaurant is open on Monday, Thursday, and Friday, from 4 PM until 11 PM, on Saturday from 11 AM until 10 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 7 PM. It is closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday.