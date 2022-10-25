Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold

A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold. Robert Linder/Unsplash

When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.

Kingfisher has been a Tucson staple for 29 years. From lovers of the food to those looking for an enjoyable cocktail, most longtime residents of the city have made their way inside the walls of 2564 East Grant Road at some point in time. And now, after nearly three decades, the restaurant is being handed over to new owners, as the current ones have decided they are ready for something new.

Partners Jim Murphy and Jeff Azersky owned the restaurant back in 1993 and, over the years, has won a number of local awards while also garnishing the support of locals both new and old. The business partners came to the decision it was time to call it a day, and as such have sold Kingfisher to another pair of local residents who have been working in the Tucson culinary world for some time. Ted Burhans and Jacqueline Kuder will be taking the restaurant over, and chances are there will, at the very least, be some tweaks to the menu.

While there is no official word as to what will stay and what will go, Jacqueline is a professional chef who has been in the industry for some time. She’s also familiar with the Tucson food scene thanks to her work writing at Tucson Weekly. The former owners made the announcement earlier in the week, and as of today, the new owners are officially at the helm of this Tucson establishment.

For anyone who is interested in stopping by, talking with the new owners, or simply looking for something to eat, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 AM until 9 PM. For now, the restaurant is closed on both Sunday and Monday.