New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open

Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.

Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley. 

Lucky’s Pizza has become a Phoenix-area staple. The original Glendale restaurant has been going strong for nearly 30 years since it first opened its doors to the public back in 1994. And now, after decades of customers asking for another regional location, the owners of Lucky’s Pizza have finally obliged, as the new location is open and serving customers in Peoria. 

The family-owned pizza restaurant is owned and operated by original New Yorkers, and the family knows a thing or two about pizza. Of course, there’s more than just pizza on the menu, so if you have picky eaters that are craving something else, you will have options. For pizzas, guests can order a variety of Neapolitan pizzas, plus Sicilian deep dish pizzas as well as specialty pizzas. The specialty options include a Philly Steak, White Pizza, White Broccoli Pizza, Alfredo Chicken Pizza, Rio Ranch, and Buffalo Chicken. There are several calzones on the menu, and even cheese, vegetables, and specialty strombolis are for sale. The appetizer menu is also loaded with options, including cheesy bread, mozzarella sticks, bread sticks, fried zucchini, fried mushrooms, fries, jalapeno poppers, onion rings, cheese curds, and chicken wings (wing flavors include hot, medium, mild, BBQ, honey BBQ, lemon pepper, garlic-parmesan, sweet chili, mango habanero, and teriyaki). 

And for the healthier eaters out there, Lucky’s Pizza does have several salads, such as Caesar, Greek, antipasto, and chicken salad. 

The new Peoria location is located at 20283 North Lake Pleasant Road (Suite 110). The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 AM until 10 PM, and on Sunday from 10:30 AM until 9 PM. It is closed on Monday (these are the same hours as the Glendale location). 

