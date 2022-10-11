Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New Location

It's time to enjoy some ramen and soup with the cooling weather. Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash

For many, it’s impossible to get too much of a good thing. This is especially true when it comes to food. When discovering a favorite new restaurant, the problem is always driving across town in order to enjoy it. That’s especially the case here in the Old Pueblo, as everything is about a 30-minute drive away. That is exactly why a fan-favorite restaurant is officially opening not just one, but two new restaurants spread throughout greater Tucson.

Ja Ramen might have ramen in its name, but the restaurant also offers a variety of other Asian cuisines, including various soups, curry bowls, sushi, and others. The original restaurant, which is still located on Campbell Avenue, continues to offer customers the same great food it has been offering for years. However, Ja Ramen has also officially spun off two additional locations, which should make it that much easier for fans of the food to stop by and enjoy. The new location is tucked in at 54 West Congress Street. This is really in the heart of the downtown restaurant scene, as it splits the difference between Perche’ No Italian Bistro as well as Street Taco & Beer Company.

While the second location has officially opened, the third location is still in the works and will, eventually, open up inside the Tucson Mall (4500 North Oracle Road) food court.

Ja Ramen announced the eventual opening of these two locations last month, and the new Congress location is already up and running. It didn’t take the popular restaurant long to open its new location. Management wanted to take advantage of students back in class. With the speed at which the restaurant was open, expect to see the Tucson Mall location up and running before the holiday shopping season.

The new Congress location downtown is open seven days a week, beginning at 11 AM and running until 8 PM.

For anyone that hasn’t visited Ja Ramen in the past, there are all kinds of appetizers available, ranging from Seaweed Salad and Squid Salad to Shrimp Tempura, Vegetables Tempura, and Nan Bread. There are all kinds of Ramen options offered, including Curry Ramen, Spicy Tonkotsu, Shoyu, Tan Tan Men, and Chicken or Pork Katsu Ramen. As for the curry options, visitors to any of the two currently open locations can enjoy Dumpling Curry Chicken, Double Chicken, Thin Slide Beef and Carrots, Stew Beef With Vegetables, Fried Fish Curry, and Shrimp Tempura Curry.

