Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming Soon

When it comes to celebrity chefs and food personalities, fewer icons are bigger than Bobby Flay. The king of the grill typically has at least one programming appearance on Food Network at least once a day, and with everything from competitions to hosting to sharing his recipes, it’s possible to catch him just about at all hours somewhere on cable programming (or on demand via any number of favorite streaming apps). Of course, while showing off his mug and traveling around with Giada De Laurentiis might be fun, his first culinary passion has always been working in restaurants. And now, one of his own namesakes is making its way to Phoenix.

Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport has, over the years, left much to be desired in the world of shops and restaurants. For anyone that has ever had an extended layover in the airport, or who has arrived early for a flight and had to tool around the terminals waiting for their departure, there isn’t all that much to do, especially when compared to other major metro airports around the country. In a quest to upgrade the airport, Sky Harbor is adding “The Crystal” which is a new food court within Terminal 4. While guests will still find the standard airport restaurants, one stand out will include Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Burgers.

Bobby’s Burgers first launched in 2008, starting as a way for Bobby Flay to focus on his first love of cooking: burgers and the open grill. After traveling the country and discovering all kinds of unique flavors, Bobby’s Burgers is, in many ways, a throwback to the old-school diner restaurants. Guests can find a number of burgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and even milkshakes on the menu.

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay doesn’t have many locations around the country, so travelers in Sky Harbor will have the opportunity most others do not have. The other current locations include inside Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, inside the Caesars Palace Forum Food Court (Las Vegas), at the Harrah’s Las Vegas Fulton Street Food Court, inside Yankee Stadium, and inside Paris Las Vegas Le Boulevard. This will be the first airport location for Bobby’s Burgers.

Bobby’s Burgers, as well as the finishing touches of The Crystal, are set to open in the first quarter of 2023. Other restaurants tentatively scheduled to open inside the new food court include Chick-fil-A, Berry Divine, and Pedal Haus Brewery.

