Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into Front

Local restaurant is open again after a garbage truck smashed into the front of it. John Aledia/Unsplash

Much of what restaurants have been hit with in recent years they couldn’t see coming. From the pandemic closures to the food shortages and the struggle of finding employees once opening back up, many of the food industry issues blindsided restaurants here in Tucson (as well as the rest of the country). However, to top it all off, one thing a local restaurant didn’t see coming was a garbage truck smashing into the front of the building.

Just over a year ago, a garbage truck smashed into the front of Karuna’s Thai Plate. Shredding brick, smashing glass, and chewing through signage, supports, and tables, the entire front of the restaurant was so damaged the building was deemed unsafe to continue serving customers. So just when the popular Thai restaurant thought it could move past the pandemic closures, it was smacked across the face, quite literally, and forced to close once again.

Now, a year after the second forced closure in as many years, Karuna’s Thai Plate Restaurant has opened its doors back up. With the building repaired and the restaurant ready to once again serve customers, guests can stop by, say hi, and grab a helping (or two) of their favorite Thai dishes.

Karuna’s Thai Plate is a Tucson restaurant staple, as it has been serving the community now for over 25 years. It is one of the go-to locations for Bangkok-style Thai food. The menu itself is packed with goodies. For appetizers, guests will find everything from spring rolls and fried wontons to fried soybean cake and fried fish cakes. For soups, the restaurant offers up wonton soup, poh thak, Tom Yum, Tom Kha Gai, and hot and sour soup. Salads include Yum Phed Yang, Yum Nuah, Yum Woon Sen, and Soam Tum Thai. As for noodles, guests will find a number of classics, including pad thai, pad see ewe, Bha-Mee, Pad Kee Mao, and Pad Woon Sen.

Beyond the appetizers and staple noodle dishes, guests will also be offered an assortment of curry dishes, rice dishes, plus several larger entrees, like Pad Ka Prao, Pad Prig Khing, and Pad Khing Sot. The restaurant also makes its own homemade coconut ice cream.

Located at 1917 East Grant Road, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 AM until 9 PM, on Friday from 11:30 AM until 9:30 PM, and on Saturday and Sunday from 5 PM until 9:30 PM. The restaurant is closed on Monday.

