New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now Open

A new cornhole restaurant has officially opened. Aaron James/Unsplash

Whether amping up for the big game or spending some leisure time with friends in the backyard, cornhole is a fun game for all ages. And yet, outside of tossing the sack around during a tailgate, there aren’t many places where fans of the activity can actually go and partake in it. All of that has now changed, as a new cornhole restaurant and bar has officially opened, giving fans in the metro Phoenix area the ability to now pit their tossing skills against friends, foes, and strangers alike.

Hole 9 Yards is a cornhole-based restaurant and bar. Think of it like a bowling alley, but instead of bowling lanes, it has cornhole “lanes.” A total of 26 lanes ensures there is always plenty of space for the game. And, because few things go better with the activity than sports and a few drinks, there are nearly 40 televisions spread throughout the restaurant. Hole 9 Yards proudly advertises it also offers NFL Sunday Ticket, so if there is a game fans want to watch, all they need to do is ask (a fantastic option for any fans of out-of-town teams)

With the establishment of the new restaurant in Gilbert, there will also be the creation of several cornhole leagues. This way, fans can not only show up and toss the sacks around for fun, but they can also be competitive and take on opposing teams as they compete for league supremacy.

When not playing, Hole 9 Yards also has a complete food and drink menu. While, at this time, the menu is not available, guests will be able to find a robust selection of traditional bar food, ranging anywhere from burgers to chicken wings, not to mention a number of beers and other beverages on tap.

The location is available for all ages, so kids can come in and play as well. This provides a great opportunity for parents to take their kids out for some quality activities. Especially once the summer comes back around, as the cornhole lanes are inside, so guests can take advantage of the air conditioning while playing.

The Hole 9 Yards is located at 868 North Gilbert Road (Suite 105) in Gilbert. It is open Monday through Wednesday, from 4 PM until 11 PM, on Thursday from 4 PM until 12 AM, on Friday from 12 PM until 2 AM, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM until 2 AM.