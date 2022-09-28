Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close

A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close. Chad Montano/Unsplash

Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.

Wings Over Broadway has been a Tucson staple for nine years now. It has been voted the Best Wings in Tucson numerous times and has been the go-to destination for chicken wing fans searching to feed friends and family during sporting events far and wide. However, on the official Wings Over Broadway Facebook page, restaurant management announced they were going out of business.

In the Facebook post, management cited the last four years as being especially difficult for the restaurant. Road construction that took place on Broadway directly in front of the restaurant made an immediate impact and cost the restaurant severely. That led directly into COVID, and the one-two punch was something the restaurant simply couldn’t pull itself out of. Combined with the chicken wing shortage and Wings Over Broadway never had a chance.

The restaurant did want to offer its appreciation and gratitude to the community that did stand by the restaurant over the last several years and those who continued to order food from them, despite having to navigate the road construction as well as the COVID restrictions.

For those who want to enjoy one last batch of chicken wings and appetizers, Wings Over Broadway will remain open for the rest of the week. However, the restaurant will be cash only during this time. There will also be an employee donation box where customers can donate money to help employees with some money until they are able to land a new job somewhere else.

The announced closure has brought in comments from throughout the city, with fans of the restaurant posting their love and their devastation from the sudden announcement. In less than 24 hours the post has been liked over 300 times, with over 100 comments and nearly 100 shares.

Wings Over Broadway is located at 5004 East Broadway Blvd. It is open today from 2 PM until 8 PM, then Thursday through Saturday it will be open from 11 AM until 8 PM.

