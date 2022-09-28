Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner. Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash

Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.

By the Bucket’s first location opened with the goal of providing busy individuals a means of purchasing dinners for themselves or their families, without long waits and without breaking the bank. With a limited menu, guests can order different buckets of pasta, sauces, and salads, and then be on their way in a matter of minutes. The initial concept proved so popular it has since spread throughout the Valley, and now, By the Bucket has opened its eighth location.

The restaurant has quickly evolved into a fan favorite. Just about everything about the local chain has seen improvement, including its website, which went from a dated, slapped-together design to a professional, clean, and easy-to-use site, designed to make it easier for customers to find the By the Bucket nearest to them.

The newest By the Bucket opened in Glendale at 5930 West Greenway Road (#19) and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 AM until 8 PM, and on Sunday from noon until 6 PM.

The chain has caught on beyond Arizona though, as it has pushed out to Utah, Oklahoma, and Iowa, with more restaurants coming soon. Inside the state, By the Bucket now has locations in Phoenix, Anthem, Apache Junction, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Gilbert, Mesa, Payson, Peoria, Prescott Valley, Pinetop-Lakeside, Scottsdale, Surprise, and Tucson.

For anyone who has not stepped foot into a By the Bucket, the menu is simple and straight to the point. There is the Secchio Piccolo, which is a small bucket for $9.95. It comes with half a pound of pasta, 12 ounces of marinara, and three pieces of garlic bread. The Secchio Medio is a medium-sized bucket for $14.95. It comes with a pound of pasta, 18 ounces of marinara, and a quarter loaf of garlic bread. Lastly, there is the family-sized Secchio Grande Famiglia, which feeds up to five. It comes with 1.5 pounds of pasta (24 ounces), 24 ounces of marinara, plus a half loaf of garlic bread, all for $19.95.