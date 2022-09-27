Phoenix, AZ

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.

Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works. 

Checkers and Rally’s are two drive-through restaurants that have footprints throughout the Midwest and Southeastern portions of the United States. For years the two restaurants were separate, but eventually, they merged. Despite the merger, the restaurants go by their original names in their traditional Midwest and Southeast home states. However, as they have pushed further west, the restaurant chain has used the merged name of Checkers & Rally’s, to make sure everyone knows what to expect when pulling up into the drive-through line. 

While other fast food restaurants have focused on in-person dining experiences, both Checkers and Rally’s have long been drive-through only. The split drive-through setup lets the restaurants focus on churning out more meal orders, which helps speed up the drive-through process. There are often outdoor seating options for those who do want to eat their meals outside of their vehicles, but for others, there’s just nothing like grabbing a juicy burger and milkshake without ever having to step out of the vehicle. 

The new restaurant is located at 7890 West Thomas Road in Phoenix. The restaurant is the first of six new locations that are coming to metro Phoenix. The franchise recently signed an agreement to open six locations over the next four years. So expect to see additional Checkers and Rally’s popping up around town. 

Fans of the restaurants can not only order their meal ahead of time through the Checkers/Rally’s application, but they can pre-pay as well. This way, all they need to do is roll up to the drive-through and their food will be pipping hot and ready for them. The application also offers rewards and discounts, making it easier to afford food (as well as nab some items for free). The menu includes a number of popular burgers, including the Big Buford, the Triple Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford, Cheese Champ, Double Fry Lovers Burger, and the Triple Big Buford. 

