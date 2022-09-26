Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has Closed

A local restaurant and club has officially closed. Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

It takes several years for most restaurants to become profitable. With the amount of time and money investments required to start a restaurant and club from the ground up, the funding needed to pay employees, and the cost of advertising and letting the community know of the new establishment, many businesses simply don’t have the available funding to survive several years of underwater profits. Add on the problems restaurants have faced over the last two years and it’s more difficult now than ever before. One popular Scottsdale restaurant with a solid fan following has discovered this difficulty firsthand and is now closed.

Loyalty Restaurant and Lounge opened in Old Town Scottsdale roughly 18 months ago. However, before it managed to hit its two-year anniversary the restaurant and club has shut down. The restaurant, located at 4209 North Craftsman Court, did not provide any information as to the reasoning behind the closure. Management did not post any updates on its social media platforms, which have not received new posts in several months), and even the requests of fans to re-open the restaurant have fallen on deaf ears.

Loyalty Restaurant and Lounge is one of the few Black-owned restaurants and clubs in Scottsdale. The establishment specialized in hosting music events as they brought hip hop and R&B artists in to perform. They also hosted Friday Night Live, which would include a live musical guest, which would range anywhere from country to rap, while offering a number of drink and food specials.

The menu itself offered a host of food options. Guests could order a number of appetizers, including wings, steak bites, cheese sticks, cheese quesadillas, and catfish bites. For those hungry for something larger, they could grab a Loyalty burger, chicken sandwich (fried or grilled), mushroom and swiss burger, as well as a bacon jack burger. A larger entrees menu lets guests eat up before the live performance, with items including fried shrimp, surf and turf, steak ribeye, salmon, lamb chops, and alfredo potato.

For now, there is limited information regarding any plans on opening the club back up. However, as this is a popular location for restaurants, bars, and clubs, the decision will need to be made soon. If not, the building will be placed back on the rental market, and, more likely than not, a new restaurant will take over the property. The best way to stay up to date on any changes with management and possible new locations is to follow Loyalty Restaurant and Lounge on its Instagram page.

