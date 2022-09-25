Local Restaurant Opening 2 New Locations

Enjoy your Ramen and Asian noodles at a new restaurant. Michele Blackwell/Unsplash

A number of pho, ramen, and other Asian-inspired restaurants have opened throughout the Old Pueblo in the last several years. The popularity of the style has grown exponentially, and it gives locals the opportunity to dine on a variety of new food options not traditionally found throughout Tucson. One particular restaurant, which has proven especially popular over the years, is now opening a second location, in order to help make it easier for lovers of ramen and curry foods to get their share.

Ja Ramen Curry’s original location has been up and running at 2643 North Campbell Avenue here in Tucson. However, it has a second location in the works that will be opening in the Tucson Mall. Located at 4500 North Oracle Road, this second entry into the Tucson community will bring the tried and true favorites of Ja Ramen’s original menu to this new destination on the other side of town. On top of this location, Ja Ramen will also open a third location for those locals who live in downtown Tucson (or those who work or study around downtown). The downtown location will be found at 54 West Congress Street.

The owners of Ja Ramen have been busy of late though. While the restaurant started in Tucson, it has opened several satellite locations spread around the country, including spots in Vancouver, Washington, as well as two in Florida.

For anyone who has not yet been to the original Ja Ramen Curry restaurant, the menu is robust and offers a variety of options. The appetizer selection includes seaweed salad, squid salad, shrimp tempura, seaweed squid salad, vegetable tempura, and naan bread. For those who are hungry for ramen, the expansive menu features curry ramen, miso, spicy tonkatsu, sesame, tan tan men, spicy miso, as well as chicken or pork katsu ramen. Anyone that wants to try the curry menu will find an even larger menu. The curry menu includes chicken or pork curry, thin slices of beef and carrots, beef meatballs curry, stew beef with vegetables, vegetables tempura curry, fried fish curry, Tokyo Udon, and Yaki ground meat noodles (just to name a few).

There is no official word as to what the hours of operation will be when the two new restaurants open up in the coming weeks. However, they will likely mirror that of the current location at 2643 North Campbell. This location is open seven days a week, from 11 AM until 9 PM.

