New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open

Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant. Christine Siracusa/Unsplash

There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.

Some of the best restaurants are small, with at most a handful of seats. These locations develop loyal followings that are able to thrive, continually bringing in new customers who are eager to sample the delicious offerings. Gordos Tacos in Scottsdale is hoping to be exactly that.

The location might be small, but Gordos Tacos hopes its big on flavor offering will bring locals and Mexican food lovers in. Located at 9015 East Via Linda (#105) in Scottsdale, the menu is packed full of taco variations, burritos, bowls, plus a number of Mexican classics.

As tacos are part of the restaurant’s very identity, there are a number of offerings available at Gordos Tacos that will not be found in the big brand chain competition. While guests will discover the standard carne asada, pork al pastor, and classic birria taco, they will also find the grilled chicken enchilado, tequila lime shrimp, carnitas Michoacan, and a breakfast taco (made up of chorizo, potato, cotija cheese, salsa, and a fried egg). There are fun namesake tacos, like the 1950 Gringo Crispy Taco (made with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, mixed greens, salsa, and sour cream), a Chicken Tinga Tostada (made with chipotle shredded chicken, sour cream, lettuce, and cotija cheese), as well as a Nashville (crispy chicken, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, and spicy seasoning). So whether in search of a classic taco or craving that Midwestern taco night taco that wouldn’t be found in most other Mexican restaurants, there’s truly something for everyone.

Everything on the menu, ranging from the over dozen taco variations to the burritos, bowls, and classics, are family recipes that have been perfected in-house before being offered to hungry guests looking for their Mexican food fill.

Gordos Tacos is open Monday through Sunday, from 9 AM until 8:30 PM, and on Sunday, from 9 AM until 3 PM