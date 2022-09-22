Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.

Seamus McCaffrey has been running Irish restaurants in metro Phoenix for the better part of 40 years. In fact, he opened the first Irish Pub in Phoenix just about four decades ago with The Dubliner. Eventually, he went on to open Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown, and, eventually, went on to open his current restaurant, Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub just over 20 years ago. Despite being a fan favorite for so many years, Seamus announced on Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Restaurant and Pub’s Facebook page that they would be calling it quits.

There was no specific reason given for why the sudden announcement, nor did McCaffrey say what he planned on doing with the building, or what he would be doing after the restaurant closes, but he did thank all of his staff members, distributors, local bands, as well as the patrons that helped make the restaurant such a friendly establishment over the last two decades.

Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th will be the final days for Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub, so friends and fans of the restaurant should stop by for a final pint and order of fish and chips.

Based on the outpouring of support, the restaurant will be truly missed. In the 24 hours since making the announcement, the Facebook post received over 1,500 likes, nearly 600 comments, and almost 500 shares. The next few days are expected to be especially busy at the restaurant, so Seamus has asked everyone to be just a little extra patient when visiting, because of the expected crowds. Additionally, the food and drink choices will become more and more limited the further into the weekend it gets, as once food and drink items are out, they will be out forever.

Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Restaurant and Pub is located at 906 East Camelback road in Phoenix. It will be open 11 AM until 12 AM on both Friday and Saturday.