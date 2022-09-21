Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location

More taco options are coming your way. Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.

With a restaurant name like “The Taco Spot,” guests automatically know exactly what there is in store for them. However, unlike other Mexican restaurants found in the Valley, The Taco Spot doesn’t have any problem combining popular Mexican dishes with more traditional fast-food offerings. While the menu is loaded with tacos, quesadillas, tortas, and burritos, The Taco Spot also offers a variety of loaded french fry plates. This includes Carne Asada Loaded Fries, Al Pastor Loaded Fries, Birria Loaded Fries, Chicken Loaded Fries, and Surf & Turf Loaded Fries.

Because tacos and tortilla-based items make up the vast majority of the menu (outside of the loaded fries, nachos, burrito bowls, and tortas), all tortillas are made in-house and by hand. It helps ensure guests receive the freshest tortillas around. Even the fried tortillas are baked and then fried specifically for every order. For anyone who has even bitten into a freshly baked and fried tortilla, it’s a taste that’s hard to beat.

The brand new location is now open in Mesa, which itself is one of the fastest growing restaurant scenes in metro Phoenix. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, from 9 AM until 9 PM, and on Friday and Saturday from 9 AM until 11 PM. The Mesa restaurant is located at 542 West Baseline Road.

There are two other locations spread around the East Valley. These locations share the same hours of operation, so it shouldn’t be difficult to move from one restaurant to the other, depending on needs. The Tempe restaurant is located at 325 West Elliot Road (#101), while the Chandler restaurant is found at 698 East Chandler Blvd.

As tacos are the name of the game at The Taco Spot, guests can order a carne asada, al pastor, birria, chicken, or surf and turf. The meat tacos come with two ounces of meat, while the surf and turf taco includes two ounces of meat and four shrimp. Guests can also order regular or fried tortillas.