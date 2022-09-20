Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Home cooked Mexican food will soon be available near you. Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash

When it comes to food, nothing beats home cooking. There really is something to say regarding that little extra love that’s put into the food. It’s not a fancy recipe whipped up in a test kitchen designed to go off of some new trend ingredient or style. It’s a tried and true recipe that, oftentimes, has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s possible to taste all of the history and the heart that goes into every bite. And now, there is a Mexican home-cooking restaurant opening up in the coming days in Albuquerque’s Old Town.

Ezra’s Taste of Home is opening its doors to the public, and owners Veronica and Sergio Mena are excited to bring their home-cooked meals to residents hungry for that special taste that only comes from foods prepared by someone who has been doing it for years.

The restaurant itself has been a labor of love. The COVID pandemic took the life of Veronica and Sergio’s son, who passed on at birth. Cooking became a way of mending broken hearts, and it turned into a new dream for the couple. So they took the hearts and minds and put them into renovating and updating the Old Town space, beautifying it with a Dia de Los Muertos vibe. The restaurant itself will be named for their son, and they hope to spread their love through Ezra’s Taste of Home to visitors.

The restaurant, located at 302 San Felipe Street Northwest features a walk-around patio with seating, allowing guests to take advantage of the beautiful evenings. Starting October 1, the official opening date for the restaurant, Veronica and Sergio will be open seven days a week, beginning at 10:30 AM and running until 11 PM, which is perfect for those individuals in search of an early lunch all the way to a late dinner.

Ezra’s has not yet released its full menu, although it promises to offer all the Mexican home cooking locals and visitors alike will crave. There will also be various drink offerings as well. The restaurant is close to the San Felipe de Neri Church and is just a few blocks away from the Visitor Albuquerque Visitor Information Center and the Rattlesnake Museum and Gift Shop. Travelers who are driving the historic Route 66 will also be close by, which should, ideally, bring in new customers to experience the home cooking of the local couple.