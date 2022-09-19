Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time Menu

Grab a tasty sweet treat this fall at your local Cinnaholic. Fallon Michael/Unsplash

For sweet tooth lovers living throughout metro Phoenix, there’s nothing like the perfect cinnamon roll. The combination of frosting, cinnamon, and the roll itself makes for a delicious treat at any point of the day. One of the fastest growing brands in the United States bringing this tasty offering to locals, including everyone in the Valley, is Cinnaholic, a self-proclaimed gourmet cinnamon roll business. While the franchises throughout the country have a standard menu, those located in metro Phoenix are about to receive some extra special attention.

Cinnaholic recently announced it would be releasing several temporary menu items in select markets. These markets include Chicago, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix. These new flavors will bring several highly requested menu items to the forefront. Pumpkin spice has continually grown in popularity in recent years, and now, once summer turns to autumn, it’s almost impossible to not walk two feet without running into a restaurant, coffee shop, grocery store, or gas station that isn’t offering some kind of pumpkin spice item. Cinnaholic is joining the craze with two new pumpkin spice menu items. This includes the Pumpkin Spice Roll, which features pumpkin bread, slathered with pumpkin frosting, Cinnadoodle cookie bites, and topped off with cinnamon dust.

The second pumpkin spice addition is Pumpkin Bread, baked with a special cinnamon mix, and topped off with a homemade brown sugar frosting.

While the addition of these pumpkin menu items will be front and center during the fall months, two additional menu items are coming as well. The first is the Carnival Crunch Roll, which is a traditional cinnamon roll, but it is topped off with caramel frosting, popcorn, marshmallows, and sprinkles, to give you plenty of sweet and salty crunch on top of the roll.

The last item is the most unusual item for anything offered at Cinnaholic. This new, limited-time item, is the Savory Pizza Roll. Yes, it is still baked up with the signature Cinnaholic dough, but it is then topped off with a marinara sauce, covered in mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and then topped off again with more marinara sauce.

The two pumpkin spice menu items will be available starting September 20 and last through November 30, which means you’ll be able to pick some up for your next holiday party. The Savory Pizza Roll, however, will be much more limited in its availability, as you will only be able to find it throughout the month of October.