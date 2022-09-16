Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself a chicken sandwich from the new restaurant. Jennifer Burke/Unsplash

For fans of spicy chicken sandwiches, most options in metro Phoenix hail from outside of the city. In fact, most aren’t even regional chains, as restaurants have migrated into Arizona from all corners of the United States. From the Deep South to Southern California, there aren’t many born and raised Arizona-based chicken restaurants pecking around the Valley. That, however, has now changed, as one chicken and fries joint has now opened and is serving up an assortment of chicken options, based right in the heart of metro Phoenix.

Chickadee’s Chicken and Fries is a brand new fried chicken joint that is serving up juicy chicken sandwiches, french fries, plus all the fixings, for customers in Old Town Scottsdale. Located at 4435 North Buckboard Trail, this locally owned and operated restaurant is open seven days a week, from 10 AM until 3 AM.

Chickadee’s Chicken and Fries is big on offering up all kinds of chicken sandwiches, so if there is a particular style or flavor you’re searching for, chances are you’ll find it at Chickadee’s. There is the standard namesake OG Chickadee, which is a breaded and deep-fried chicken breast, served with house sauce and pickle slices. Or, if you’re craving something spicy, you can opt for the Hottie (Buffalo Sauce, pepper jack cheese, and spicy pickle) or the Southern Heat (Nashville hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, and pickle). Want something that is a bit more sweet than spicy? Try the Gold Rush (Carolina BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, pickle, and onion ring), or the Smokehouse (House BBQ, pickle, smoked gouda, and onion ring). Or maybe you don’t want something fried at all. If you’d like to skip the breading and instead enjoy something grilled, the Slim Bird is a grilled chicken breast, including lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, provolone, and topped with house sauce.

For guests that would rather ditch the bun and go with a salad, all of the sandwiches come in salad options and come with everything from lettuce and spring mixes to cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pepperoncini, croutons, and even potato salads as toppings. As for the sides, Chickadee’s Chicken and Fries is serving waffle fries, house onion rings, slaw (made with red and green cabbage plus carrots), queso mac, and potato salad.

The best way to snag a few looks at what the menu items look like at Chickadee’s Chicken and Fries is to follow the local restaurant’s official Instagram page.