Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza Lovers

Grab yourself pizza at the upcoming pizza festival. Unleashed Agency/Unsplash

Who doesn’t like pizza? Whether you’re a thin crust or thick crust lover, prefer New York Style or Chicago Style, have a hankering for all meat or you seek out vegan options, there truly is a slice of pizza for everyone out there. However, not every pizza joint is going to have a pizza slice for everyone. If there’s a specific kind of 'za you’re looking for it can sometimes be a challenge, and with so many spots here in metro Phoenix it can be a chore, at times, to find that exact pizza style you’re hungry for. Thankfully, if you are a lover of pizza, all of that is going to get so much easier in the coming months.

The Phoenix Pizza Festival is making its way back to downtown PHX with the seventh edition of the festival. Taking place on November 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday) in Margaret T. Hance Park, you will have the opportunity to sample pizza from several dozen restaurants, all without leaving the park.

The festival will be held along the east side of the park (near the library) at 1202 North 3rd Street in Phoenix. You will find plenty of places to park your bicycle, and it’s also just a six-minute walk from the CentralRoosevelt and Central/McDowell light rail stops if you don’t feel like driving.

Currently, there are over 20 pizza makers lined up to serve up their pies, with more being added. The official restaurant lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, but with everyone from traditional restaurants to food trucks already on the docket, you will discover a wide range of offerings on whichever day you decide to visit.

The festival, which runs from 11 AM until 6 PM on Saturday and 11 AM until 4 PM on Sunday, isn’t just an excuse to stop by and grab some pizza. There are plenty of other activities for you to enjoy. There is a live music stage, an assortment of kids activities, lawn games for adults, plus a vendor market as well. And, if you’re looking for a way to wash down all that delicious pizza, beer and wine bars will also be on site.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased through the Phoenix Pizza Festival posting on EventBrite. Tickets cost $16 per day. Because the event does have a capacity limit it is recommended to purchase your ticket in advance to guarantee your spot.