New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich. Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash

The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches officially opened its doors at 1743 East Camelback Road on Monday, September 5, but the true fireworks for the sandwich shop won’t happen for another two weeks.

This is because, on Thursday, September 22, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will hold its grand opening celebration, which will be attended by Ike Shehadeh, the founder of Ike’s. To help kick off the event, the restaurant will give out free subs and t-shirts to the first 50 customers in line when the sandwich shop opens up at 10 AM.

For those who miss out on the free food, they can still stop by at any point of the day and take advantage of $6 sandwiches. This will be an excellent chance to try one of the restaurant’s specialty subs, which are only available at its Camelback Road location in Phoenix. This includes the Mother of Phoenix, which is a chicken fried steak sub, as well as a vegetarian version, which is made using vegan fried chicken. Both are topped with Ike’s 5C sauce and gouda cheese.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches first opened in San Francisco back in 2007, although at the time it went by the name Ike’s Place. Eventually, the restaurant changed its name and, over the years, began to expand to neighboring states. It can currently be found in California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Texas, and Arizona.

Ike’s is no stranger to metro Phoenix, as there are locations throughout the Valley. The new Phoenix location will be the second in the city, joining its sister location at the intersection of 4th Street and Roosevelt. Other metro Phoenix locations can be visited in Avondale, Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Peoria, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

The new Camelback Road location in Phoenix is open seven days a week, from 10 AM until 9 PM. Patio dining is available for those looking to enjoy eating outside the restaurant.