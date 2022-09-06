Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in Town

Grilled cheese is just one of the items on the new restaurant menu. Scott Eckersley/Unsplash

Tucson is already well known for its culinary scene. It’s about to get an added dose of reality as a new restaurant is in the works, which will be owned and operated by a Food Network chef. And, unlike other “celebrity” chefs offering food in the area, the new restaurant will be a break from the continued onslaught of new Mexican restaurants.

Cory Oppold recently took home the Chopped championship on Food Network. Most of his attention since winning the cooking show has been dedicated to the opening of a fine dining restaurant to be opened up north in Phoenix. However, he is side-stepping the project in order to open a fast-casual joint right here in the Old Pueblo, which will open in the coming weeks.

The new restaurant will be called The Lobby and located at 811 East Wetmore Road. The purpose of the restaurant is to offer both locals and college students affordable food that’s easy on the budget as well as their schedule. Instead of waiting at a table and consuming a long meal, the menu will focus on classics like grilled cheese, burgers, tacos, and other handheld goodies.

In addition to the main course menu, visitors to The Lobby will also find a number of house-made desserts, as well as locally produced beer and other beverages. The purpose of the restaurant is to make sure anyone can get a quality meal that is locally produced at an affordable price point. Everything on the menu will be under $17.

Restaurant goers will not have to wait long for the launch of the restaurant. The Lobby is planning a soft opening on Wednesday, September 7. No official date has yet been given for when the restaurant will open beyond its soft opening, but this information should be released in the coming days.

An official menu has not yet been provided, and even the official website has not yet gone live (despite the URL being listed on the restaurant’s Instagram page, it currently does not provide any additional insights into specifics). However, those interested in discovering the restaurant for themselves can stop by on Wednesday.

As for the Phoenix-based fine-dining restaurant, Course, the restaurant is still on schedule to open later this fall. It will have a completely different menu from that of The Lobby, although Cory Oppold is behind both restaurants, so anyone in greater Tucson that loves the food served at The Lobby they will likely enjoy the other offerings available when Course opens.