Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has Opened

If you’re hungry for Mexican food, all you need to do is step outside and walk in any direction. You’ll happen on a Mexican restaurant in a matter of minutes. And while there are plenty of options, there are always new entries into the expansive lineup of the cuisine in greater Phoenix. For those who call Glendale home, there’s a new addition to the world of Mexican restaurants.

Tacos Chisco is all about delivering quality tacos without all the flair and fluff of other restaurants. There are plenty of Mexican joints in not only Glendale but the rest of the Valley that have expansive menus and bring in flavors from not only Mexico but the United States. Instead, Tacos Chisco is a small joint that is all about providing guests with fresh tacos made to order.

The restaurant takes up minimal space, as it has moved into an area previously occupied by a Subway restaurant. Does greater Glendale enjoy tacos better than sandwiches? Only time will tell, but with both traditional tacos as well as breakfast burritos and several other goodies, Tacos Chisco has all the makings of an excellent local taco dive.

Food is available for both dine-in and pick-up, and the Tacos Chisco website makes it easy for guests to order their food online, all without ever picking up a phone or downloading an app.

There are a variety of taco options available, as well as the restaurant’s Mexican elote and breakfast burrito. Guests can select the kind of protein they want in their meal, plus any additional topics they might be hungry for. There are also fajita bowls and more traditional burritos offered at the restaurant. Dessert churros and paletas are also for sale.

There are a handful of beverages guests can select from to accompany their meal orders. This includes freshly brewed tea, Agua Fresca, freshly brewed coffee, and bottled sodas. For adults that want to wash their orders down with something on the alcoholic side, they can order a house margarita and draft beer. In fact, it is possible to pre-order a house margarita right from the website so the beverage is frosty, chilled, and ready for them upon arrival.

Tacos Chisco is located at 18425 North 51st Street (Suite G) in Glendale. This is just south of the West Union Hills Drive intersection. It is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 7 AM until 9 PM. The restaurant is closed on Monday.