New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open

Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley. 

Little Anita’s has been going strong in ABQ since it first opened up shop back in 1976. Over the years, the family-owned restaurant has spread throughout greater Albuquerque and into Colorado, with 13 total restaurants between the two states. However, this new location in Chandler is its very first foray into Arizona. 

Located at 2510 West Chandler (Suite 1), the restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 7 AM until 9 PM, on Friday from 7 AM until 10 PM, and then on Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM until 10 PM. 

The restaurant has been going strong in the few weeks since its official opening, and to help celebrate with guests, the restaurant is offering several special weekday happy hour deals (from 3 through 6 PM), including $5 beers, $6 wells, and $7 house margaritas. There are also half-off appetizers during happy hour. 

For anyone interested in taking advantage of the half-off appetizers, they can enjoy chips and salsa, cheese nachos, a fiesta platter, ensalada de guacamole, taquitos de refritos, green chicken quesadillas, as well as the restaurant’s popular New Mexico green chile stew. There are two salads on the menu (beyond the guacamole salad offered as an appetizer), which include an ensalada de pollo (chicken salad) and taco salad. Those looking for tacos will find shredded chicken, soft beef, seasoned ground beef, steak, and tacos de carnitas (pork shoulder). However, what the restaurant is most known for, at least in New Mexico, is its large breakfast offering. Guests can enjoy a breakfast burrito (made with two scrambled eggs, wrapped in a thin tortilla, topped with either green or red chile sauce, cheese, and hashbrowns), huevos rancheros, hotcake sandwich, French toast, hotcakes, carne adovada and eggs, and breakfast burrito grande (which is the regular breakfast burrito only served with chorizo, refried beans, as well as potatoes). 

Skillet breakfast options include a ranchero skillet, ham skillet, huevos con chorizo, and the New Mexico Country Skillet (chicken fried steak, hashbrowns or beans, two eggs, topped with chile and cheese and served with a flour tortilla). 

