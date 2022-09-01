Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

Local restaurant has failed its health inspection. Obi - @pixel6propix/Unsplash

Pima County health inspectors make an annual visit to any business serving food. This ranges from elementary schools to gas stations, grocery store delis to fast food restaurants. Every month, inspectors visit hundreds of establishments to ensure food safety. The majority of restaurants that do have some kind of a violation are of a non-critical nature, which usually has something to do with proper hand washing signs, hair nets, and other non-serious issues that will not lead to the contamination of food. Even restaurants with more serious problems often pass their inspections, although they are given specific instructions on what they need to do to improve their inspection scores, and then are visited shortly thereafter, instead of the typical annual gap. In fact, of all the establishments throughout greater Pima County, only one business failed its annual inspection.

While it did not have the largest number of critical infractions, Fire Truck Brewing Company was the only business to receive a Fail on its annual health inspection during the month of August. In fact, this was a follow-up inspection from a July visit the restaurant also failed. The critical violations of Fire Truck Brewing Company, located at 4746 East Grand Road in Tucson, all relate to the restaurant’s ability to serve food to customers.

At the time of the inspection, Fire House Brewing Company was using a smoker outside, in a fenced-in parking lot. However, to do so the restaurant needs to have a variance issued (specific cooking areas are inspected, so when a restaurant decides to begin cooking outside they need to receive approval from the health department to make sure it is being done safely).

The second violation had to do with proper sewage and wastewater disposal, in that because of the outdoor smoker in use, the business was deemed to be a mobile food establishment, and, thus, needed to have a larger sewage holding tank. Additionally, connected to the sewage and wastewater issue, a property that uses hoses conveying water, the hoses will be constructed and repaired with approved materials. Fire Truck Brewing Company failed to do this, and as such received another critical violation.

Often, when a restaurant is out of compliance, the visiting health inspector allows the restaurant to make the necessary corrections on-site. However, these issues were of a nature that could not be corrected at the time, and, as such, the restaurant received the only fail of August. This was during its August 10, 2020 inspection. Since then, Fire House Brewing Company has made the necessary repairs and received the required variance, in order to improve its rating to a pass.