Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New Location

Enjoy coffee in a bathing suit. Bruce Mars/Unsplash

For some people, the sight of someone in a bathing suit is enough to wake them up from any stupor. For others, it is the need for caffeinated beverages. However, one local coffee chain combines the two, as its servers wear bikinis while preparing and serving coffee to guests. The concept has proven especially popular here in the Valley, and it is now spreading, as the chain has officially opened a new location.

Bikini Beans opened its first location in Phoenix back in 2014. Owners Benjamin and Regina Lyles had just moved to the Valley from Seattle and wanted to spread their love of coffee to the area. However, as the weather is also significantly hotter than anything Seattle experiences, they wanted to add a desert twist to the concept. That is where the idea of baristas wearing bikinis came into play, and why the very first coffee shop was called Bikini Baristas.

Eventually, the shop changed its name to Bikini Beans coffee, and it offers far more than just basic coffee drinks. Some of the most popular beverages are the frappes, which come in 12 to 20-ounce cups. Several of the top sellers include the Coco Mocha Chip, Blonde, and the Raspberry Green Tea frappe. For those who have more of a sweet tooth and really want to ratchet it up another notch, there is an entire Specialty Frappes menu, which offers Cookies N Cream, Peanut Butter Cup, and Nutty Brunette. Beyond frappes, guests will find teas, lattes, smoothies, and even energy drinks. After all, caffeine comes in all kinds of shapes and sizes. Protein shakes are also available, for those who are just leaving the gym and need a recovery shake, or for those who want to avoid eating a full meal and instead would rather replace it with protein.

Bikini Beans Coffee has now opened its fifth location in the Valley, with the new spot situated on 1690 North Pebble Creek Parkway in Goodyear. The hours of operation will be similar to the other four locations, as it will run Monday until Friday, from 5 AM until 10 PM, then Saturday and Sunday from 7 AM until 10 PM.

The other four locations for Bikini Beans Coffee can be found in Tempe at 1420 North Scottsdale Road, in Mesa at 2816 South Country Club Drive, in Peoria at 12315 North 75th Avenue, and finally in North Phoenix at 3155 East Bell Road.