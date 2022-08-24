Phoenix, AZ

New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open

Greyson F

Grab homemade pasta at the drive through.

There are those days when you crave a delicious, well-cooked meal, and yet you don’t want to spend hours preparing and cooking the food. Ordering a quick bite to eat usually means stopping by a local pizza joint or pulling through a fast-food window. However, there is now another option in metro Phoenix. 

Forno 301 has specialized in an assortment of Italian dishes in Phoenix, ranging from a Caprese salad and bolognese sauce Cavatelli, all the way to woodfired pizzas and salami calzones. And yet, the original location required guests to dine in if they wanted to enjoy food from the menu. That has all changed with the new Forno 301. 

Luca Gagliano, the owner of Forno 301, originally opened a drive-through pizza restaurant back in 2020. Guests could order a wood-fired pizza straight from the drive-through window. However, Gagliano found the concept devolved into more of a fast-food feel, which is something he wanted to avoid. His goal was to offer guests quality Italian food quickly and not the same kind of food found at other, traditional drive-through destinations. 

In order to shake off the fast-food feeling, Gagliano decided to revamp the location and bring in the original Forno 301 menu. This way, instead of ordering a wood-fired pizza from the drive-through, guests can order entire four-course meals from the comfort of their car. 

The entire process of ordering food to receiving it takes anywhere from eight to 15 minutes, depending on what is ordered (of course, most food goers have waited for what seems like this length of time at traditional drive-through restaurants). During this brief wait, guests are free to wait in their cars, enjoy a scoop of house-made gelato, or lounge in the outdoor seating area. Either way, the eight to 15-minute wait time isn’t terribly long for food that’s made fresh to order. 

Just like the original Phoenix location, which opened back in 2015, the new restaurant will be selling house-made pastas, in order to ensure the highest quality eating experience. The menu includes bruschetta burrata cheese, antipasto, woodfired meatballs, panini sandwiches, several salads (such as a Cioppata and tomato cucumber salad), woodfired oven pizzas, plus homemade ravioli, gnocchi, fettuccine, cavatelli, and a unique pasta of the day. There are several homemade sauces that are served with the pastas. 

The new restaurant is now open and serving customers via the drive-through window from its Scottsdale location of 7111 East Thomas Road. 

