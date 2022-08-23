Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New Restaurant

Get ready to grab yourself some award-winning tacos. Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash

There’s never a bad time for tacos. Whether in the dead of summer or in front of the TV for college football, tacos are a fan favorite for a reason. It’s also why there are so many taco restaurants spread throughout metro Phoenix. For taco and Mexican food lovers everywhere, it’s hard to beat the quantity and quality found in the Valley. And now, a local, award-winning restaurant chain, has officially opened a new location right in the heart of metro Phoenix.

Backyard Taco started, as the name suggests, in a backyard. Back in 2005, Marisela and Ruben, a couple who grew up in Mazatlan, Mexico (a coastal town of around 500,000 people in the state of Sinaloa), started serving up tacos for family and friends. Eventually, word spread about how delicious the food was. Their tacos and other grilled goodies became so popular the couple decided to open their own restaurant.

Over the years, Backyard Taco has expanded and now the fifth location has officially opened its doors in Queen Creek. While there are hundreds of other taco restaurants located throughout the Valley, few have the kind of award recognition as Backyard Taco. The East Valley Tribune named them a best local restaurant in Mesa every year from 2016 through 2021, as well as a best Gilbert restaurant beginning in 2017 through 2021 (the best restaurants for 2022 list has not yet been announced). The Chandler location has also been recognized by the publication as a best restaurant from 2019 through 2021.

For guests who have not been to one of the Backyard Taco restaurants in the past, they can choose from one of several tacos, including steak, chicken, birria (shredded beef), and al pastor. All tacos are served in either corn or flour tortillas. Various loaded baked potatoes are available, also in steak, chicken, birria, and al pastor form (as well as a vegetarian baked potato). The restaurant also serves quesadillas, grilled gorditas, burritos, grilled tostadas, and bueno bowls.

The new Queen Creek restaurant is located at 24842 South Ellsworth Road. Like the other four locations, Backyard Taco is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 AM until 10 PM, and on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM until 11 PM. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.

The other locations can be found at 2400 South Gilbert Road in Chandler, 1420 South Highley Road in Gilbert, plus 1633 Stapley Drive and 1524 East University Drive in Mesa.