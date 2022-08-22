Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health Violations

Local health inspector has spotted several major violations at a local restaurant. Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash

All restaurants in Tucson and the rest of Pima County receive an annual visit from the health inspector. This is done to ensure that food safety and restaurant cleanliness are maintained, and after the last several years, ensuring a safe food preparation and eating environment is crucial. Infractions are broken down into critical and non-critical infractions. Non-critical infractions typically do not directly interfere with the health and safety of prepared food and can include anything from restaurant equipment needing basic repairs all the way to employees not wearing appropriate hair nets. On the flip side, critical infractions pose a high risk to overall food safety and may cause foodborne illnesses. One local Tucson restaurant was recently hit with 8 critical infractions, in addition to one non-critical infraction.

Baja Mar, located at 3541 South 12th Avenue here in Tucson recently underwent an inspection on August 4. During the inspection, the restaurant and employees were found to be out of compliance in various ways.

First, restaurant workers did not remove their gloves when washing their hands. They prepared food wearing the gloves, washed their glove-wearing hands, then returned to preparing food with the same gloves. All gloves must be discarded and the physical skin must be washed and cleaned before putting on a new pair of gloves.

There were other problems with hand-washing sinks inside the kitchen. The hand-washing sink used by staff members did not produce hot water, which is necessary to properly clean and disinfect hands, nor did the hand-washing sink have any available soap (so the staff was using cold water and no soap to wash their glove-wearing hands before returning to handle food). Additionally, dirty pans were in the sink when the hand-washing was performed. The hand-washing sink and kitchen sinks must be separate.

Beyond the problems with the hand-washing sink, Baja Mar was hit with multiple “Out of Compliance” critical infractions regarding their handling of food. Shellfish bags were not placed in order of date, and so despite performing the inspection on August 4, there were mixed and matched seafood bags dating back to May. Additionally, the restaurant did not use the correct equipment for cooling foods. Foods that were incorrectly cooled using improper equipment included tomatoes, coleslaw, and octopus.

There were additional violations detected during the health inspection, although these were minor, non-critical infractions. Due to the seriousness of the hand-washing situation, the Pima County health inspector will return to Baja Mar in the coming weeks to ensure all necessary corrections have been made.