New BBQ Joint Now Open

A new BBQ restaurant has opened. Luis Santoyo/Unsplash

There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.

Pork on a Fork prides itself in offering customers real BBQ real fast. In fact, its slogan is “Real. BBQ. Fast.” The restaurant has been serving customers in the Deer Valley community of Phoenix for several years now, plus its food truck makes it possible to cater to larger events and travel throughout the region. However, the new location will be cooking up BBQ for customers in Chandler. Located at 1972 North Alma School Road in Chandler, the restaurant is now open and customers can stop by. It is open Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 AM until 9 PM, on Friday and Saturday from 11 AM until 10 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 9 PM. It is closed on Monday. These hours are far longer than the Deer Valley location, which normally closes at 6 PM (and at 3 PM on Sunday).

There’s no shortage of menu options. In fact, BBQ lovers might find it challenging just to limit what they order. At the Chandler location, there are a handful of appetizers, to begin with, including Southwest Poppers and Nashville Hot Cheese Curds. For those looking for sandwiches, they will find pulled pork, pulled chicken, sliced brisket, smoked sausage, and the Midwest Monster sandwiches. Although those who want to load up on the meat can enjoy a two or three meat platter. With these platters, guests can choose up to two or three helpings of pulled pork, pulled chicken, sliced brisket, or smoked sausage links. A rack of ribs is an option on its own.

Of course, what would a BBQ restaurant be without sides? At Pork on a Fork, guests will find all kinds of sides available. This includes BBQ baked beans, beer battered pigtail fries, coleslaw, cornbread muffins, green beans, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, potato salad, kernel corn, and mashed potatoes with gravy. There is also a small kids menu.