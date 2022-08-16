Save Big At the Pump, Plus New Food Options at Local Gas Station

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8pMl_0hIrLnGj00
Save money at a local gas station the next time you fill up.sippakorn yamkasikorn/Unsplash

While grumbling at the pump due to the current price of fuel has become a common practice these days while outside gas stations, the grumbling often stops when walking inside of a station. Whether to use the restroom or grab a quick cup of coffee, many stations have pumped money back into the interior of the business. When gas prices increase, gas stations make less and less money per gallon, and so they need to look for other methods of staying afloat. This has helped transform the interior of many stations into businesses that look part convenience store, part restaurant. And now, one local station is prepared to give back to customers for the next several months. 

Pilot recently completed massive renovation enhancements to a number of its Travel Centers around the country. This started with its original station, which opened back in 1981 and is located in Corbin, Kentucky. After years of working in test kitchens, Pilot has officially launched what it is calling a “make it your way” Burrito Junction, where guests can come in 24/7 to create an assortment of burritos (including breakfast burritos). Guests will even be able to add on queso, house-made guacamole, salsas, and a variety of toppings.

This new Burrito Junction has gone live in Kentucky and will spread to the other Pilot Travel Center locations in the coming months. Additionally, the Phoenix location has seen its own improvements. Guests that stop inside the Travel Center will see an expanded grab-and-go selection, plus a larger beverage selection. This way, whether looking to grab a flavored cup of coffee from the expansive self-service coffee display, or in need of a chilled soft drink, guests will find more options now than ever before. And, to help guests move through the checkout faster and back to their vehicles (because when on a long road trip, nobody wants to spend more time than necessary at the gas station), four new self-checkouts are open.

The food and beverage enhancements are part of a nationwide improvement to the Travel Centers. On top of this, in order to help celebrate the new improvements at the Phoenix location, Pilot is offering 10 cents off every gallon pumped at the station now through the end of October. This should help with all the back-to-school shopping and driving kids to their various activities. In order to take advantage of this special discount, guests are asked to download the free Pilot myRewards Plus app. Through the app, they will be able to access the 10-cent discount. 

