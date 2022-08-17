Popular Taco and Beer Restaurants Open New Location

Two local restaurants are coming together to open a joint restaurant. Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash

It has been a little quiet on the restaurant front here in Tucson over the better part of the summer. However, with autumn right around the corner and students returning for the fall semester, restaurants are now starting to rev up with new openings. This includes one local favorite that is spreading its wings and opening its first satellite location.

Borderlands Brewing Company has been a go-to destination for lovers of beer as well as live music for the last several years. Plus, with the food trucks outside it has allowed residents from all around the Old Pueblo to come out for locally crafted beer and food to order. Now, a new location promises to elevate the experience for food, beverage, and music lovers.

The new Borderlands Brewing Company will open at 2500 East Sixth Street in the coming months. If the address sounds familiar, it is because the old Route 66 gas station had been the site of PJ’s Subs until the restaurant owners decided to not re-sign their lease agreement.

The new location will have not only its own beers on tap, but 15 additional taps will be dedicated to offering beers from around the region. And, as the original Borderlands often partners with brewers from Mexico, guests shouldn’t be surprised to see the occasional Mexican craft beer pop up.

In addition to the beer offering, the Sixth Street location will also offer food, instead of relying on rotating food trucks from outside. For this, owner and CEO Es Teran partnered with Boca Tacos Y Tequila’s Maria Mazon in order to offer an on-site kitchen. This essential will combine the beers of Borderlands with the tacos and other food offerings of Boca Tacos Y Tequila in the new location.

Mazon has been busy of late, as she has appeared on several Food Network competition shows in addition to receiving a James Beard Award nomination this past year (she received an additional nomination back in 2020).

The restaurant, which is located in the Sam Hughes neighborhood, will maintain much of the same community vibe, as well as hold onto several of the original historic gas station design. The split ownership wants to provide locals with a family-friendly destination that people of all ages can enjoy, without being forced to head close to downtown for a beer or tacos.

There is no exact date yet as to when the new Borderlands will open, but all indications are it will be in the upcoming months.