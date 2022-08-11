Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location

Another Mexican restaurant has opened. Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.

Federico’s Mexican Food has moved outside of Phoenix, with locations now spreading into New Mexico (specifically Albuquerque). However, the New Mexico restaurants do have a slightly different menu, as several regional offerings can be found in those locations. The Combo portion of the menu features some of the most popular items, including the #1, which is a tostada and taco combo, the #2, which features two beef tacos, and the #3, which comes with two enchiladas. Guests can also order specifically from the burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and salads portions of the menu. It is an especially large menu, so it might take guests a few minutes to figure out exactly what they want if they have not been to the restaurant in the past.

The new restaurant is located at 220 North 83rd Avenue, just south of West Van Buren Street and directly across from Manheim Phoenix. In fact, it’s right on the edge of Tolleson and Phoenix, so residents of the town or who live in West Phoenix will be able to easily stop by the restaurant whenever they like. The location’s drive-through is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so whenever the urge hits for a helping of Mexican food, Federico’s Mexican Food will always be there, both in its new location, and in the more than two dozen destinations around metro Phoenix.

For anyone looking to save some money when visiting the new location, new coupons can be found offering discounts directly on the website. Guests can also place orders through the website, which will make picking up food that much faster and easier. And, for guests interested in following the restaurant and staying up to date on all the latest expansions and new locations (Federico’s Mexican Food does open at least one new restaurant every year, so further expansion will likely happen), the company does regularly update its Facebook page.