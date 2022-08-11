Restaurant From Chicago Opening Soon

Get yourself a Chicago dog and Italian beef when this new restaurant opens Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash

For any snowbirds or Midwestern transplants living in the greater Phoenix area that have been craving the Chicago-style flavors of back home, there are a handful of restaurants spread throughout the Valley that do offer some of the regional cuisine. Most of this is centered around Chicago-style pizza, but there are a few other options out there. However, a new restaurant coming soon is poised to expand the options for anyone that has been searching for flavors of the Windy City and has come up short.

Richie V’s has dubbed itself a Chicago Eatery and has plans of officially opening to the public on Labor Day weekend. With less than a month to go the restaurant is putting finishing touches on the interior, making sure all the necessary ingredients are in stock, and that the restaurant is fully staffed (a Facebook post concerning new line cooks was published several days ago, offering anywhere from $16 to $18 an hour for anyone interested).

Richie V’s will be located at 4975 South Alma School Road in Chandler. It will be open seven days a week, Sunday through Saturday, from 11 AM until 8 PM.

The new menu has not been posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page (the restaurant does not yet have an official website, although there have been some suggestions as to what might be on the menu when the restaurant does open in the next month. As one might expect, guests will be able to get their hands on a classic Chicago dog, which in itself isn’t all that easy to do around greater Phoenix (the poppy seed hot dog buns are especially difficult to track down and require anyone craving such a dog to result in making it themselves). Beyond the Chicago Dog, Italian sausage meals will be available, as will Italian beef sandwiches and fresh-cut fries. For anyone who wants to enjoy such a hot dog but has a strictly vegetarian diet, Richie V’s has them covered as well. There will be a plant-based Garden Dog offered, which replaces the Vienna beef hot dog and inserted a plant-based dog.

The rest of the menu remains under wraps, and while it has been completed (and an image of the menu is available on the restaurant’s Instagram page), specific details are difficult to make out. The best way for hungry customers to find out what all is available is to visit Richie V’s on Labor Day weekend.