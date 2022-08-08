Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town

A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening. Slashio Photography/Unsplash

When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.

Spitz Mediterranean Street Food was born out of the ambition of two college students. One from Minnesota and the other Utah, when they came together they wanted to offer healthy alternatives to the foods they were typically offered while attending college. For inspiration, they turned to the street food offerings of Europe. Specifically, they targeted Italy, Spain, and other Mediterranean nations. By bringing the traditionally European street fair to Los Angeles, they gave locals the chance to not only eat healthily but quickly.

During its time in Los Angeles, Spitz Mediterranean Street Food received the attention of numerous publications and local personalities, all of which boasted of not only the quality of the food but of its health aspects as well. Since then, Spitz has spread to numerous locations. While it can be found in Southern California, it is also available in the home states of its founders, namely Minnesota and Utah. It has also pushed into Colorado, Oregon, and now, it has its sights set on Phoenix, Arizona (as well as Texas, Montana, and Virginia).

The new Spitz Mediterranean Street Food restaurant will open inside the Desert Ridge Marketplace at 21001 North Tatum Blvd (Suite 34-1110) in Phoenix. There is not yet an exact opening date, but for individuals who are interested in not only staying on top of the official date but want to receive special discounts when the restaurant does open, the Spitz Mediterranean Street Food restaurant is currently providing a special email sign-up for the Phoenix, Arizona location.

The menu is packed full of not only wraps, but vegan bowls, desserts, and a variety of house favorites. The House Favorites portion of the menu includes Street Cart Fries and Doquitos (which are like Mediterranean taquitos). Those hungry for wraps will find the Street Cart Doner (or wrap), Berliner Doner, and Zesty Feta Doner. And for anyone hungry for a flavor-packed salad, the restaurant offers a Medi Bowl, Berliner bowl, and a Remix Bowl, which lets visitors handcraft their own salad.