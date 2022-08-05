Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity

Another local business is closing down. Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.

The Local Chandler opened as the ultimate restaurant and dive in Chandler five years ago. The goal was to give locals an easy-going, non-contentious restaurant where they could grab great food and order a refreshing beverage. For the last five years, The Local has carried out this goal at its 55 West Chicago Street in Chandler location. But now, the restaurant is looking at its final weekend of business as it prepares to close up shop.

Management recently announced on Facebook that August 8 would be its last day of operation. In the Facebook post, titled “From the owner,” it details the decision to move on from the restaurant, in order to spend more time with family members and to move on to the next chapter of life. There was no foreshadowing this decision, and many commenters on the Facebook post shared their surprise.

The restaurant space will not sit vacant for long though. In fact, The Local Chandler has been purchased by Matty G’s Steakburgers and Lobster Rolls, with an expected mid-August opening date. With the expected opening date just two weeks (or so) after the last day of business for The Local Chandler, guests can expect to see most of the interior decorating and overall design to remain the same.

Matty G’s Steakburgers and Lobster Rolls is an expected version of the growing Matty G’s Steakburgers local chain, and patrons will be able to enjoy not only the expansive burger menu but a selection of lobster rolls as well.

As for the soon-to-be former owners of The Local Chandler, the next chapter of life has already started. They recently purchased a We Sell Restaurants franchise, which is a restaurant brokerage business. This will help bring chains foreign to the metro Phoenix market into town, which should be exciting for not only the former owners of The Local Chandler but for residents of metro Phoenix as well. But for now, guests can stop by The Local Chandler and enjoy going away food and drink discounts.