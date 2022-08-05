Chandler, AZ

Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzOn1_0h5nmjdq00
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.

The Local Chandler opened as the ultimate restaurant and dive in Chandler five years ago. The goal was to give locals an easy-going, non-contentious restaurant where they could grab great food and order a refreshing beverage. For the last five years, The Local has carried out this goal at its 55 West Chicago Street in Chandler location. But now, the restaurant is looking at its final weekend of business as it prepares to close up shop.

Management recently announced on Facebook that August 8 would be its last day of operation. In the Facebook post, titled “From the owner,” it details the decision to move on from the restaurant, in order to spend more time with family members and to move on to the next chapter of life. There was no foreshadowing this decision, and many commenters on the Facebook post shared their surprise.

The restaurant space will not sit vacant for long though. In fact, The Local Chandler has been purchased by Matty G’s Steakburgers and Lobster Rolls, with an expected mid-August opening date. With the expected opening date just two weeks (or so) after the last day of business for The Local Chandler, guests can expect to see most of the interior decorating and overall design to remain the same.

Matty G’s Steakburgers and Lobster Rolls is an expected version of the growing Matty G’s Steakburgers local chain, and patrons will be able to enjoy not only the expansive burger menu but a selection of lobster rolls as well.

As for the soon-to-be former owners of The Local Chandler, the next chapter of life has already started. They recently purchased a We Sell Restaurants franchise, which is a restaurant brokerage business. This will help bring chains foreign to the metro Phoenix market into town, which should be exciting for not only the former owners of The Local Chandler but for residents of metro Phoenix as well. But for now, guests can stop by The Local Chandler and enjoy going away food and drink discounts.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# food# closing# burgers# out of business

Comments / 6

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
14499 followers

More from Greyson F

Phoenix, AZ

California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to Town

A new Italian-style pizza restaurant is opening soon.Gor Davtyan/Unsplash. Not all pizza styles are the same. It goes far beyond New York and Chicago-style pizzas. Just in the Midwestern United States alone, you will find everything from Detroit to Milwaukee-style pizzas. Here out on the West side of the country, many pizzas take advantage of thinner crusts, although you can find just about any variation of pizza in metro Phoenix. And now, a Southern California-based restaurant is bringing its Milanese-style pizza to the heart of the city.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town

A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.

Read full story
10 comments
Detroit, MI

New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Phoenix

A new Detroit pizza restaurant is now open.Jason Leung/Unsplash. Ghost restaurants have grown in popularity in recent years. These are pop-up restaurants that don’t have a physical location. Instead, the owners rent out space from an existing kitchen in order to field delivery orders. This helps prospective restaurant owners test out products to see if there’s a market for the food without much of a financial investment. One particular ghost restaurant that popped up during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown now has its own physical location, and it’s serving up Detroit-style pizza to Phoenix locals.

Read full story
8 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.

Read full story
5 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location

A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets

Another local restaurant is closing.Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash. A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years

A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.

Read full story
6 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.

Read full story
24 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Coming

A new take on the chicken sandwich is coming.Daniel Hooper/Unsplash. There has been an explosion of chicken restaurants popping up throughout the Valley over the last year or so, with brands flocking into the metro area from all around the country. For chicken sandwich lovers, this has been an exciting time. And yet, most of these fried chicken restaurants focus specifically on the sauces, and not necessarily on flavoring the chicken itself. One chain that looks to be moving into the greater Phoenix area will do exactly that and hopes to bring a new take on the rapidly expanding chicken market.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Famous Hollywood Restaurant Coming Soon

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinker/Unsplash. It isn’t easy making it in Hollywood. With competition coming from every corner, it takes talent, hard work, perseverance, not to mention a little bit of luck. That goes for just about every industry, including the restaurant business. One rags to riches story includes a food booth operation that started out as little more than a few guys setting up shop across from some Hollywood studios in order to sling food and hopefully gain some attention. Now, just a few years later, the food cart has expanded nationally, and it is bringing its taste to Tucson.

Read full story
6 comments
Phoenix, AZ

World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon

Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
22 comments
Mesa, AZ

Exciting New Robot Restaurant Now Open

Robots will be serving you food at a new restaurant.Maximalfocus/Unsplash. With costs surging, restaurant owners are looking for ways to minimize costs wherever possible. This has led to the automation of many positions within the industry. McDonald’s, for example, has continually rolled out computer-ordering stations within restaurants in order to reduce overall staff numbers. However, a new restaurant opening in metro Phoenix is taking this a step further.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.

Read full story
103 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Vegan Restaurant Offers Food Even Meat-Eaters Will Love

A new health food restaurant is now open.jack shingai/Unsplash. For those around greater Phoenix who enjoy eating at vegan and vegetarian-based restaurants, there isn’t exactly an abundance of options out there. While one might come and go every so often, plant-based eaters will find a rather limited selection in the Valley. Thankfully, local restaurant owners who have already launched one successful plant-based restaurant are at it again and are opening a second vegan and mocktail bar right in Phoenix.

Read full story
3 comments
Tempe, AZ

Food Network Star Alton Brown Coming to Town

Alton Brown is known for making all kinds of food, including burgers.Delfina Cocciardi/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is starting to experience an influx of celebrity chef personalities. Earlier this year, fan favorite Guy Fieri opened his latest restaurant, and now, a celebrated personality that has been a long-time staple on food television programming over the years will make a special appearance later in the year.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Favorite Pizza Joint Opening New Location

More pizza is good pizza.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. When it comes to grabbing a slice of pizza in the Valley, many of the best options are family-owned operations, locally owned and operated in Phoenix. Pizza joints were also some of the strongest restaurants to come out of the COVID pandemic, thanks to delivery being part of the business model long before the need for contactless dining. And now, one local favorite that has been serving up pizza throughout metro Phoenix, is opening its fifth location in town.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Peruvian Restaurant Opening Soon

Enjoy ceviche at the new Peruvian restaurant.Pirata Studio Film/Unsplash. When it comes to culinary scenes around the world, there are a handful that tend to steal all the recognition. Italian, Mexican, French, not to mention, for better or worse, American fast food. However, one cultural food often left off the list of top-tier food offerings is Peruvian. For anyone that has ever visited the South American nation though, the food experience demands attention, and there is a reason the second best restaurant in the world (according to the esteemed “The World’s Best Restaurants” organization) is located in Lima, Peru. In fact, three Peruvian restaurants were listed before any out of the United States (a New York restaurant ranked 33). Despite the world recognition for Peruvian cuisine, there are few local restaurants in metro Phoenix. To help with this, a new Peruvian restaurant is opening in Phoenix’s Melrose District.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Award Winning Restaurant Forced to Close For Low Income Housing

A local restaurant has closed to make way for low income housing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. There is no shortage of reasons behind restaurant closures. The hospitality industry continually faces an uphill battle, more so now than almost ever before. However, few restaurants decide to close up shop not because of poor sales or staffing problems, but for the betterment of the community.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money

Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy