Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets

Another local restaurant is closing. Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash

A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.

Fat Noodle initially made the transition to a physical location from their food truck origin four years ago. Without going into detail, the owners of Fat Noodle officially announced they would close up shop and return all of their attention back to their food truck. For fans of the physical location, it will remain open until the end of the day Saturday, August 6.

The food truck originally started up four years earlier, back in 2014. Guests of the food truck could track down the truck and enjoy a range of food, including classic ramen, soups, as well as Fat Noodle’s own ramen burger.

The owners have called Tucson their home for most of their lives. Born and raised in the Old Pueblo, the owners started their culinary careers baking before studying at the Yamato School of Ramen in Los Angeles. The menu features the FN Bowl (pork chashi, cabbage, dashi, Fat Noodle sauce, crispy onions, and a choice of house noodles or rice), an ahi tuna bowl, as well as a seasons bowl. The unique FN Burger showcases the house noodle bun, sesame ginger beef, lettuce, tomato, hoisin sauce, and spicy mayo. There is no word yet as to what menu items will remain and what will be trimmed away once Fat Noodle returns back to its truck form.

Once the restaurant closes on August 6, fans of the freshly prepared ramen will still be able to swing by the food truck to get their fix. Of course, they will need to know where to track the Fat Noodle truck down. On the restaurant’s website, there is a Food Truck schedule, and while it hasn’t been updated yet, that will change in the coming days. Additionally, guests can follow their social pages for additional insights. They can also book the food truck for private events and other parties.