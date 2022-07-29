New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Coming

A new take on the chicken sandwich is coming. Daniel Hooper/Unsplash

There has been an explosion of chicken restaurants popping up throughout the Valley over the last year or so, with brands flocking into the metro area from all around the country. For chicken sandwich lovers, this has been an exciting time. And yet, most of these fried chicken restaurants focus specifically on the sauces, and not necessarily on flavoring the chicken itself. One chain that looks to be moving into the greater Phoenix area will do exactly that and hopes to bring a new take on the rapidly expanding chicken market.

Chick N Max is a small chicken chain that has, until now, focused entirely on the Kansas market. All of the chicken is slow smoked over wood to breathe in an aroma and taste that is not often seen in restaurants, because most restaurants do not take the time necessary to cook chicken over an open flame.

The chicken sandwiches are broken down into two categories: crispy tenders and smoked chicken. The smoked chicken sandwiches include the Classic Smoked Chicken, which is topped off with buttermilk garlic sauce, bread, and butter pickles. There is the Smoked Chicken BLT, the Maple Bacon, and the Chipotle Chicken & Bacon, which is topped with crispy jalapenos, coleslaw, bacon, seasoned tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, as well as a toasted sandwich roll. Crispy tender sandwich menu items include the Chicken & Waffles to the Max, Sweet & Spicy, Loaded Bama, Hot Honey, and Nashville Hot.

For guests that don’t want a chicken sandwich, they can grab smoked chicken wings, breasts, and legs. There is also an assortment of homestyle sides, ranging from french fries and onion rings to smoked white beans, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy, and white cheddar mac & cheese.

Chick N Max just signed the very first lease for its franchise, and as long as things go to plan, it has three new markets it is planning on targeting, one of which is Phoenix. Restaurants in Houston, as well as Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will open in the coming months, although the Phoenix location will likely not open until after these announced restaurants have thrown open their doors to local customers.

So while there is not an official launch date or location selected yet around metro Phoenix, additional information will likely be coming over the next several months. With the competition heating up throughout the Valley, with more and more chicken restaurants moving in, there’s a good chance Chick N Max will arrive sooner rather than later.